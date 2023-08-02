WKU BASEBALL Tops add junior-college outfielder Lizama Daily News Aug 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Western Kentucky announced the addition of junior-college transfer Ethan Lizama to the program on Monday. Lizama played this past season at Gulf Coast State, a junior college in Panama City, Fla. WKU ATHLETICS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky's baseball team announced the addition of junior-college transfer Ethan Lizama on the program's Twitter social media account Tuesday.Lizama, a native of Chula Vista, Calif., played this past season at Gulf Coast State in Panama City, Fla. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound left-hander tied for the team lead with 12 home runs and drove in a team-high 52 runs for the Commodores.Lizama added eight doubles and was 3-for-3 while batting .299 in 49 games for Gulf Coast as a sophomore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Baseball Ethan Lizama Gulf Coast State Sports Baseball Internet