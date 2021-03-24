The Western Kentucky football team continues its activity in the transfer portal.
Niko Cooper, listed as an outside linebacker on Nebraska's roster last season, has signed with the Hilltoppers, WKU announced Wednesday. Cooper was listed as a defensive end in the announcement.
"Let’s ride," Cooper wrote in a quote-tweet of WKU's announcement.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound sophomore from Memphis spent the 2020 season – his only with the Huskers – primarily in a special teams role, playing in each of the team's final seven games in the 3-5 season and finishing with three tackles. Cooper announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal March 20.
"Going forward, I will be utilizing my 3 years of eligibility, and have entered the transfer portal," he wrote in a post on Twitter.
"I hope to find a good fit school closer to home, so that I can be there for my family while we attend to my mother's declining health."
Before his stint at Nebraska, Cooper spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College, where he redshirted his first year and recorded 24 tackles as a defensive end in 2019 for the Blue Dragons. He had nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. Cooper was rated a three-star recruit and the No. 3 weakside defensive end prospect from the junior college ranks by 247Sports.
WKU signed two players out of Hutchinson – receivers Craig Burt Jr. and Mitchell Tinsley – as part of last year's signing class.
Cooper will be the 17th player in WKU's signing class. Of those, only two – quarterback Chance McDonald and tight end River Helms – were signed directly out of high school.