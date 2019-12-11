Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced the signing of Aaron Pha to the Hilltopper program as he inked his national letter of intent to play for WKU beginning in the fall of 2020.
Hailing from Yangon, Myanmar, Pha has attended the International Junior Golf Academy in Hilton Head, S.C., for three and a half years. While attending the IJGA, he has also been involved in the school’s Captain’s Program.
This past summer, Pha competed in the 2019 Boys Junior PGA after shooting a 66 to qualify. He also won the 2019 HJGT Coastal Carolina Summer Junior Open. In addition to his accomplishments on the course, Pha has a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.
“We were lucky to have an opportunity to recruit Aaron later in our process,” Metts said in a news release. “I was able to watch him late this summer when he came up on our radar, and I was very impressed with what I saw. He has had a solid junior career and his work ethic is second to none. This makes him a great fit in our program and family here on The Hill.”
Pha joins the signing class alongside Mark Brown and Connery Meyer.
