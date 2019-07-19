Western Kentucky reached down into the Peach State for another Class of 2020 football commitment Friday as running back Rashad Amos announced via Twitter that he'll be joining the Hilltoppers.
Amos, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back, is the third Georgian to join WKU's 2020 recruiting class after earlier commitments from safety Talique Allen (Fort Valley, Ga.) and athlete Travis Collier (Douglasville, Ga.).
Amos, who is from Tyrone, Ga., picked the Hilltoppers over reported offers from eight other schools, including Ball State, Coastal Carolina and Troy.
Amos has not been rated by 247Sports Composite or Rivals. He is the first running back and seventh commitment in all for the Hilltoppers' 2020 class.
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Rashad Amos, RB, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
