Western Kentucky has added an additional regular-season home men's basketball game to its 2021-22 schedule.
The Hilltoppers will host Rhodes College at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at E.A. Diddle Arena. TV information is still to be determined.
The game will be a part of season ticket packages, and game tickets will appear soon in the online accounts of ticket holders. Single-game tickets will be available soon at WKUTickets.com.
The game brings WKU's home game total to 19 this season, which is the most in program history.
Rhodes, a Division III school out of Memphis, is 2-1 this season. The Lynx played UAB in a regular-season game on Sunday, with the Blazers winning 98-61.
After playing at No. 11 Memphis on Friday, the Hilltoppers will play five straight home games from Nov. 24 to Dec. 8. They will play seven of eight at home overall after the trip to Memphis, culminating with Louisville in Diddle Arena on Dec. 18.