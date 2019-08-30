Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced Friday the signing of transfer St John’s transfer guard Eli Wright.
Wright sat out the 2018-19 season at St. John’s as a transfer after two seasons at Mississippi State.
“We’re excited to have Eli join our team,” Stansbury said in a news release.
“He’s gained some valuable college experience that he brings with him. I think it will be good for him and our program having him back close to home.”
Wright – an Owensboro native – appeared in 64 games for Mississippi State over his first two years of college, averaging 3.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2017-18 as the Bulldogs reached the NIT semifinals.
He averaged 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes as a freshman, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range.
Wright, a 6-foot-5 guard, was ranked as a consensus four-star prospect and top-100 recruit in the 2016 class by every major recruiting outlet.
He averaged 23.6 points per game as a senior at 22 Feet Academy in Greenville, S.C., after averaging 20.6 points and 7.5 rebounds as a junior at Apollo High School in Owensboro. He received All-State honors from The Courier Journal as a junior and netted 52 of 136 3-point attempts.
Wright is the seventh Kentucky native on the Hilltoppers’ 2019-20 roster. That is the most Kentuckians WKU has had on its roster since 1980-81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.