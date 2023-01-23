Western Kentucky's football program announced the addition of three more mid-year transfers to the program Monday on the team's Twitter account.
Elijah Young, a 5-foot-9, 188-pound running back, joins the Tops after playing the past three seasons at Missouri. This past season, he tallied 19 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, plus added eight catches for 39 yards and a score. Young's three-year totals at Mizzou were 333 rushing yards and a touchdown on 66 carries, plus 19 receptions for 103 yards and a TD. Young, a Knoxville, Tenn., native, also had six career kickoff returns for Tigers, enters his senior season with two years of eligibility left.
Dallas Walker IV, a 6-3, 325-pound defensive tackle, is headed to WKU after two seasons at Texas A&M. The Nashville native did not appear in a game for the Aggies this past season, and tallied three tackles and a pass breakup as a freshman. Walker was a redshirt sophomore this past season.
Rickie Davis Jr., a 6-0, 185-pound defensive back from Arbor View, Nev., joins the Tops after spending the past two seasons at Palomar College in California, where he tallied 55 tackles and an interception this past season for the Comets. Davis totaled 95 tackles, five interceptions, 12 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during his two seasons at Palomar.