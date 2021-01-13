Western Kentucky has another transfer joining the football program.
Zac Lefebvre, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end announced Wednesday his signing with the Hilltoppers via Twitter after spending the last five seasons at Buffalo.
“Extremely blessed and thankful to announce I have committed to Western Kentucky to close out my final year of college ball,” Lefebvre wrote in the post announcing his signing. “Special thank you to Coach Langford and Coach Helton and the rest of the staff for welcoming me apart of the family. Can’t wait to get after it! Go Tops!”
Lefebvre started all seven games at tight end this fall for Buffalo and was named All-MAC Third Team. He had 13 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown and played a key role blocking for the Bulls’ rushing offense that went for 287.4 yards per game in the 6-1 season. Buffalo’s only loss came to Ball State 38-28 in the MAC Championship game. The Bulls beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl.
He also started all 11 games at tight end in 2019 and was third on the team in receiving with 21 catches for 235 yards and two scores. He played in all 14 games in 2018, starting two, and played in the team’s first eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2017, but missed the final four due to injury.
WKU had signed 13 players before Lefebvre announced his commitment Wednesday evening, and of those 11 are transfers. Of the 13, one – River Helms from West Limestone (Ala.) High School – is a tight end.
