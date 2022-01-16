Western Kentucky may have found its quarterback for the 2022 season.
The Hilltoppers once again added a quarterback from the transfer portal, getting a commitment from West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege on Sunday. WKU also added transfer receivers Michael Mathison from Akron and Jaylen Hall from Western Michigan.
“Excited to finish out my career at (WKU),” Doege tweeted in his announcement.
WKU coach Tyson Helton has now added quarterbacks from the transfer portal in each of his first four seasons as the program’s head coach. Arkansas transfer Ty Storey became the starter early in the 2019 season and helped the Hilltoppers to a nine-win season, Maryland transfer Tyrrell Pigrome handled quarterback duties in 2020 and Houston Baptist transfer Bailey Zappe commanded the offense last fall, breaking two FBS records along the way to a 9-5 record.
Doege was West Virginia’s starting quarterback in its 6-7 2021 season that ended with a loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28. Doege announced he “will be looking for a new home for the 2022 season” in a Dec. 31 Twitter post.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Lubbock, Texas, native is the Division I active career passing yards and touchdowns leader, and threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns on 272-of-417 passing with 12 interceptions last season. The Mountaineers ranked 88th nationally in scoring offense at 25.2 points per game and 87th in total offense at 371.3 yards per game.
Doege was at West Virginia three seasons, after coming from Bowling Green State. In 2020 with the Mountaineers, he threw for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns on 239-of-374 passing with four interceptions and in 2019 he threw for 818 yards and seven touchdowns on 79-of-120 passing with three interceptions. He played in four games and started three in 2019 and redshirted that season.
He started five games in his first year at Bowling Green in 2017 and completed 120-of-188 passes for 1,381 yards and 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions that season. He started all 12 games his sophomore season at Bowling Green in 2018, completing 242-of-389 passes for 2,660 yards and 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
The Hilltoppers finished second nationally in scoring offense and total offense in 2021 with 44.2 points and 535.3 yards per game, but were tasked with replacing Zappe this offseason, as well as offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who left to take the same position at Texas Tech. WKU promoted Ben Arbuckle to quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator before its Boca Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State.
WKU returns quarterbacks Drew Zaubi, Darius Ocean and Chance McDonald from last year’s team, and signed Turner Helton and Caden Veltkamp out of high school as part of its 2022 signing class.
The Hilltoppers will also be without its top two receivers from the 2021 season, with Jerreth Sterns declaring for the NFL Draft and Mitchell Tinsley transferring to Penn State, but got a solid addition from the MAC with Mathison.
Mathison is a 5-foot-10 Covington, Ga., native, who had 56 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns last season as a sophomore at Akron.
“New beginnings, New blessings,” Mathison wrote in a tweet announcing his commitment.
Hall is a 6-foot-3, 185-poiund Macomb, Mich., native who had 46 receptions for 752 yards and three touchdowns last year as a junior at Western Michigan. He had seven touchdowns the season prior.
"New Location, Same Goals…Ready," Hall tweeted in his commitment announcement.
On Thursday WKU announced the signing of two defensive players as part of its 2022 signing class – defensive tackle Dareon Goodrum and safety Rome Weber.
Goodrum, a 6-foot-1, 290-pound junior, comes from the junior college ranks at East Central Community College (Miss.), where he posted 46 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last season.
Weber, a 5-foot-11 redshirt-sophomore, comes from Wyoming, where he finished fourth on the team with 42 tackles. He had three tackles for loss, an interception, three breakups and a forced fumble.
Goodrum and Weber were the 15th and 16th signings WKU announced as part of its 2022 class.