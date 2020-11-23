Western Kentucky made it through its first 10 games without a delay or cancellation due to COVID-19.
There will be a slight delay for the regular-season finale, however.
The Hilltoppers and Charlotte announced Monday the two teams will now meet at 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Jerry Richardson Stadium instead of this Saturday so the 49ers can clear COVID-19 protocols.
"I'm really happy we were able to reschedule this and get an opportunity to play this game," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. "It'll be a tough game, but we're very, very excited about the opportunity to get to be able to play it."
WKU (4-6 overall, 3-3 Conference USA) was the final team in the league to have a game postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 since games began earlier this fall.
WKU did not have anybody out because of COVID-19 through its first six games. Wide receivers coach Chris Chestnut and a graduate assistant coach did not make the trip to BYU on Oct. 31 after COVID-19 testing, a source told the Daily News before the game. The Hilltoppers did not have two players at FAU on Nov. 7 due to a positive test and contact tracing, a source told the Daily News before the game.
There were a season-high 11 out total from the football program -- three because of positive tests and eight because of contact tracing -- the following week versus Southern Miss. The three positive tests were players, with one being one of the two who missed the game against FAU because of a positive test. The remaining eight – six players, one student manager and one student coach – were out from the 10-7 win over Southern Miss due to contact tracing. There were no new cases after testing for last Saturday's game against FIU, which WKU won 38-21.
"If we get to play the game, which I'm sure we will, it's an 11-game season for us. That's a pretty good accomplishment in this COVID world we're living in," Helton said. "To be honest with you, that's a big accomplishment. I've been really proud of our administration, coaches, players, how we've handled and navigated through everything. I think big hat's off to (director of athletics) Todd Stewart and our training staff and president (Timothy) Caboni and everybody that was a part of it. They were fantastic."
Charlotte (2-3, 2-1) hasn't played since an Oct. 31 loss to Duke, 53-19. The 49ers have had games at Middle Tennessee, versus Gardner-Webb and at Marshall postponed or canceled the last three weeks. Charlotte also had a Sept. 19 game at North Carolina canceled and a Sept. 26 game postponed, according to the schedule on the team's website. C-USA moved the 49ers' Oct. 17 game vs. FIU that was postponed by the Panthers to Dec. 5, according to the team's news release Monday.
"We appreciate WKU working with us and the league office to make this game happen," Charlotte director of athletics Mike Hill said in a news release. "This has been a challenging season for our team, and we are grateful for each and every opportunity we have to compete. It took some creativity – but we are willing to look at all options to reward our student-athletes for all the work they continue to put forth."
The game will mark the earliest start time of the year for the Hilltoppers, and the earliest Helton says he's been a part of. Its previous earliest game this season was an 11 a.m. kickoff against Liberty at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 19.
"You get to wake up, have breakfast, go to the park and play the game. There's nothing better than that," Helton said. "We'll be home probably early evening. For a coach it's great. We're just happy to have the opportunity to play more than anything."
Helton said the Hilltoppers will get back to practice Tuesday and Wednesday morning, have Thanksgiving off, then come back Friday -- treating it like a Tuesday -- and start practicing again. Helton said gaining a couple of practices will be a bonus, and doesn't believe the early start will be an issue for his players.
"We'll try to do our best with the couple days leading into it, get them up early and get on the routine," he said. "I think they'll be happy to get up and go play a game, those kind of things."
What happens after Tuesday's game is still to be determined, however.
WKU lost a chance to reach six regular-season wins with the defeat at FAU, but the NCAA Division I Council waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 bowl season. Many teams are still scheduled to play regular-season and conference championship games into mid-December.
Helton says he and the staff will be busy with recruiting with the early signing period approaching after the game, and that the "number one priority" for the team will be on academics immediately following the game with finals week. He said the team plans to continue workouts through that time.
"Hopefully by that time we'll have a little more cleaner picture of where we stand and all those kind of things. This is a different year -- you don't know what's going to happen -- so we've got to stay ready for anything at all times," Helton said. "We'll be ready for whatever comes our way."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.