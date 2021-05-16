The Western Kentucky Track and Field team advanced to the finals in six different races at the Conference USA Outdoor Championships. In addition to running events, the Hilltoppers competed in the women’s pole vault and men’s discus Saturday.
Sophomore sprinter Alexis Williams advanced to the finals of the 100 and 200-meter races. She was in seventh through the preliminary rounds in both events, and is just narrowly outside the top three in both races.
Marlowe Mosley notched personal bests in both the 200 and 400 preliminary races. He broke 47-seconds for the first time, finishing with a time of 46.74 in the 400, good for third at the moment. Mosley is second through prelims in the 200 with a PR of 21.16.
Mid-distance runner Casey Buchanan advanced to the finals of the men’s 800 as he had the fifth-best time through preliminaries. He had a personal record of 1:52.78 in the race. Dedrick Troxell ran in the 800 as well and advanced in the 1500, finishing seventh after prelims.
In the women’s pole vault, Grace Turner finished 11th with a height of 3.58 meters while Nikki Ogorek cleared the same height as a season best and Allison Ferguson cleared a career-best 3.43 meters. Maddy Hurt also logged a personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase while finishing 10th.
As the Championships come to a close, WKU will compete in men’s pole vault beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday followed by men’s shot put at 3:30. The field events for the Hilltoppers will conclude with women’s high jump at 4:30 p.m.
On the track, the day will begin with relays and cycle through the finals of every race from Saturday. The Hilltoppers will compete in the finals of the men’s 200, 400, 800 and 1500 as well as the women’s 100 and 200. The 5k will be run just once on Sunday beginning at 6:05 p.m. for the women.