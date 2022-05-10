Western Kentucky will have a chance at back-to-back Conference USA titles.
After claiming the 2021 championship last spring on their home turf, the Hilltoppers are prepared to enter the 2022 event this week. The C-USA Tournament, hosted by North Texas, is scheduled to get underway Wednesday at Lovelace Field in Denton, Texas.
"It's obviously great when you win and you're used to winning. It builds that culture of knowing how to win those games," WKU softball coach Amy Tudor said after Sunday's season finale against Middle Tennessee. "We've got a lot of experience and we've got some youth that are playing pretty well right now. It's a new tournament, it's a new year. We have two veteran arms in the circle, so that hopefully will help us."
WKU finished the regular season with a 35-11 record and a 17-7 mark in C-USA play. The Hilltoppers finished as the regular-season C-USA East Division champions with their sweep of Middle Tennessee over the weekend, but are the No. 3 seed for the eight-team league tournament and will open play against the winner of the tournament's first game between No. 6 UAB and No. 7 Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. UAB and Charlotte will play at noon.
Louisiana Tech is the top seed in the tournament after a come-from-behind victory over Southern Miss on Sunday in which it scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Lady Techsters finished with an 18-6 mark in league play, edging WKU and North Texas' 17-7 records – the Mean Green held the tiebreaker and are the No. 2 seed.
The four-day, eight-team tournament utilizes both single- and double-elimination formats. Wednesday's first round – games between seeds 5-8 – will be single elimination for competing teams, with second-round games – seeds 3-4 – will be double elimination. The quarterfinals and semifinals are set up for double-elimination play before the championship returns to single elimination.
In addition to Louisiana Tech, North Texas and WKU as the top three seeds, the C-USA Tournament will feature Marshall as the No. 4 seed, FAU as the No. 5 seed, UAB as the No. 6 seed, Charlotte as the No. 7 seed and UTSA as the No. 8 seed.
Of the teams in the field that WKU has played, FAU is the only one it did not win its regular-season series against – the Hilltoppers dropped two of three games in Boca Raton, Fla. WKU did not see Louisiana Tech, North Texas or UTSA from the West Division during the regular season.
"I think we've just got to focus on what we do best," WKU fifth-year senior pitcher Shelby Nunn said. "We've got to play our game, we've got to pitch our pitches and field on defense. I think that will be the biggest thing and I think things will take care of themselves."
WKU enters the tournament with one of the best pitching staffs in the league. According to statistics on the C-USA website, the Hilltoppers have the top team ERA in the league heading into the tournament. The Hilltoppers have a team 2.19 ERA, primarily behind Nunn – who has a league-best 1.58 ERA – and Katie Gardner – who has the ninth-best ERA at 2.89.
Both have experience in league tournaments, playing key roles in last year's run where WKU started as the No. 4 seed and claimed the program's second C-USA Tournament title and first since 2015.
The Hilltopper bats came alive in Sunday's regular-season finale at the WKU Softball Complex, putting up seven runs in the shutout. WKU's .302 batting average is second in the league to Marshall – the Herd have hit .322 this season. WKU left fielder Taylor Davis has the third-best batting average in C-USA at .399, third baseman Taylor Sanders is fifth in RBIs with 48 and designated player Bailey Curry has provided some pop with 11 homers – the sixth-most in C-USA – in her only season with the program.
"I think (the key is) just staying within ourselves, trusting ourselves, trusting our coaches as well and then just being confident in everything we do knowing that we worked hard to get here and it's our time to show up," WKU fifth-year senior first baseman Maddie Bowlds said.
All games leading up to the championship will stream on ESPN+. The championship game is scheduled to start at noon Saturday and will air on CBS Sports Network.