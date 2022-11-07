For the second straight season, Western Kentucky is hoping to become bowl eligible with a win over Rice.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host the Owls in a 1 p.m. game Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“That’s one of our goals every year. You want to be a team that competes for championships and then also after that you want to be a team that competes in bowl games,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “It’s a big goal for us and we have a great opportunity this week to do that.
“It’s not going to be easy by any means. They’re the same way. They’re a good football team and they’re just like us – they’re fighting, scratching and clawing to try to be a bowl eligible football team. It should be a very competitive football game, but it’s definitely a standard here that we want to meet every single year.”
The Hilltoppers picked up their sixth win of the season this past weekend with a 59-7 victory at Charlotte. In most seasons, that would have granted them bowl eligibility, but because WKU plays a 13-game schedule this fall, it needs a seventh to lock up a bowl game.
WKU is hoping to get win No. 7 Saturday against Rice to continue its recent standard of reaching bowls.
The Hilltoppers became bowl eligible last season with a 42-21 blowout victory over Rice in Houston. It marked the ninth time in 10 seasons WKU had been bowl eligible – it was eligible in 2013 under Bobby Petrino, but because of limited bowl tie-ins with the Sun Belt, it was not granted a postseason game. WKU went 5-6 in the 2020 regular season, but bowl eligibility requirements were waived amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hilltoppers played in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
WKU has played in a bowl game each of Helton’s first three seasons as the program’s head coach. It beat Western Michigan in the 2019 First Responder Bowl, lost to Georgia State in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl and beat Appalachian State last year in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Hilltoppers are 5-3 in bowl games since moving to the FBS ranks.
“I think it’s super important. Anytime somebody wants to give you an extra game, you go earn that extra game,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “That’s the expectation here, as it should be. Our players fully understand that, so they know what’s at stake trying to get that extra game to go play. Who doesn’t like playing extra football, right? It’s free football. Players understand it, coaches understand it. It’s the expectation here, as it should be and we’re going to do everything that we need to do to get bowl eligible.”
The Hilltoppers have reached this point with wins over Austin Peay, at Hawaii, against FIU, at Middle Tennessee, against UAB and at Charlotte. Saturday’s win over the 49ers came as a bounce-back performance after a blowout 40-13 loss to North Texas on homecoming the week prior. Its other three losses were by an average of 4.3 points, and including an overtime defeat against Big Ten foe Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
At 4-2 in league play, WKU sits in third in the C-USA standings behind the Roadrunners and Mean Green, who are 5-0 and 5-1, respectively, in league play – North Texas’ only loss came to UTSA. Rice isn’t far behind at 3-2.
Rice, at 5-4 overall, is also hoping to become bowl eligible with a win.
“Playing a really motivated Rice team. Everybody’s going down the stretch trying to get bowl eligible,” Helton said. “They’re a good football team. I know they’ll come in here and it’ll be a highly competitive game. Coach (Mike) Bloomgren does a great job of always having his guys ready to play. We’ve got to have our jaw set, we’ve got to know what we’re walking into and try to get this win.”
WKU is 3-0 all-time against Rice, including a 46-14 victory on Sept. 1, 2016, in the only game between the two in Bowling Green. The Hilltoppers were a 12.5-point favorite as of Monday morning for Saturday’s game, which is set to be streamed on ESPN+.
“What jumped out to me when I first got here was the players and staff and how much they care about football,” first-year WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “ ... I think that Western Kentucky is a place where football is very important. I know it’s important in our community. I know it’s important here in our athletic department. I think that’s why you see the success. You’ve got players that are bought into the importance of it, you’ve got an athletic department that is, a coaching staff that is and a community that is, and I think that’s why you see the elongated success that we’ve been able to have.”{&end}