Western Kentucky's men's basketball team is looking to make it three straight wins on Saturday against visiting Florida International.
The Tops host FIU in a 6 p.m. matchup at E.A. Diddle Arena still looking for their first home win in 2023 – granted, WKU has played just once at Diddle in January – and first victory on their home court since taking down Wright State 64-60 back on Dec. 10.
But after snapping a five-game skid with last Saturday's 74-64 win at UTSA and then following that up with a hard-fought 80-78 win at UAB on Wednesday night, the Tops are more than ready to play in front of a home crowd again.
"It's a special place and a special atmosphere," WKU sixth-year guard Luke Frampton said of Diddle. "We're excited to be back home with all the students coming back, so hopefully we pack it out."
WKU (10-6 overall, 2-3 Conference USA) ended that winless drought and picked up its first two conference wins on the road by ending a recent trend of second-half defensive struggles. After never trailing in the win against UTSA, the Hilltoppers regrouped after losing a slim halftime lead against UAB before reeling the Blazers back in for a back-and-forth battle capped by Hilltopper guard Dontaie Allen's go-ahead 3-pointer – his only shot of the night – with 30 seconds left that proved the game-winner.
The contributions of Allen and fellow reserve guards Jordan Rawls (16 points vs. UAB) and Kristian Lander (2-for-2 on 3-pointers), plus big minutes from backup forward Tyrone Marshall and timely appearances from big men Fallou Diagne and Darrius Miles helped WKU overcome the early injury loss of starting guard Emmanuel Akot and late foul-out losses of starting forward Jairus Hamilton and starting center Jamarion Sharp.
"It was the difference between winning and losing," said WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham, who will continue serving as interim head coach with Rick Stansbury still out with an undisclosed health issue. "We outscored their bench 33-11. And Jordan Rawls played a big role in that, Dontaie hit that big shot at the end ... Khristian goes 2-for-2 on 3s, did a great job on (Jordan) Walker when he was in there. Tyrone Marshall, just playing every night, I mean he's getting better and the more minutes he plays the better he is. He's a typical guy coming off the bench who's got talent, got toughness and the more he plays the more he's going to produce.
"Then you even had Fallou came in and did a good job in the first half, had to come in in the second half when we fouled some guys out. And then even Darius Miles got an opportunity. We've been pressing him, 'Just don't give up, don't give up.' Big guys are always the ones who turn the corner late. He's a great kid, he's working hard and we wanted to reward him and put him on the ball that last play."
Cunningham said the coaching staff spelled out the enhanced roles they planned for WKU's bench players the Monday after a Dec. 31 loss at MTSU, the fourth of what turned into five straight defeats. WKU's "X-factor" came up huge against the Blazers.
"They're talented, the know how to play – with the exception of Jordan Rawls, the other ones just haven't been on the stage yet at the college level," Cunningham said. "Those guys are the key in a league that's kind of eating itself alive. Anybody can beat anybody and depth in this league is critical, and we've got great depth."
That depth could be tested Saturday with Akot, the team's second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game, still day-to-day after sustaining a head injury at UAB. Cunningham said either Rawls or Lander would likely step into that starting role, which would break up the Tops' regular starting five of guards Dayvion McKnight (team-high 17.6 points per game), Akot, Frampton, Hamilton and Sharp for the first time this season.
Cunningham said the Tops' success over the past two games came down to better shooting, particularly from beyond the 3-point line, as well as tightening up their own 3-point defense.
"We knew when we started making 3s it was going to change us offensively," Cunningham said. "And those guys made them off the bench and you had Dayvion, what he's been doing from the 3-point line totally changes his game. If you have to guard him at the 3-point line ... we know what he can do off the dribble ... he gets real dangerous when he starts making 3s like he has the last two games."
Stansbury again will be unavailable to coach Saturday against FIU, and has been absent from the team since shortly after the Tops lost on the road to South Carolina on Dec. 22.
"It's different," McKnight said. "Coach C, he's doing the best he can keeping everybody positive, just trying to fill the role of coach Stansbury. But it's different."
FIU (8-8, 2-3) has struggled at times this season, but the Panthers have looked solid of late with home wins over Charlotte and UAB (90-87 in overtime) followed by a 77-73 overtime loss at home to league leader Florida Atlantic on Wednesday.
"I think they're a typical team in the transfer portal age," Cunningham said. "They just kind of mix and match players. They've got two freshmen playing on the perimeter, they've got transfers, they've got a couple guys back. So I think in general, teams like that will get better as the year goes on as chemistry develops, as you get some confidence in playing."
The Panthers are led by sophomore guard Denver Jones, currently second in scoring in C-USA with 19.6 points per game. The Panthers are in the middle of the back in league play scoring 73.7 points per game – one spot behind WKU's 74.4) – and are near the bottom in scoring defense (75.3 points allowed per game).
"They probably don't shoot as many 3s as they have in the past, but they've got guys who can make 3s," Cunningham said. "What they do is they spread you out, they're tremendous off the dribble, driving, kicking, creating help. Then all of a sudden they move the ball and get a 3. So there's no secret sauce to stop that. You just have to be aware of it, who's a shooter, and the thing against FIU is you've got to guard the ball."
Frampton said ending the losing streak and starting a modest win streak has been a boost for the Tops.
"Yeah, it was a little bit of a relief to go down to San Antonio and get that one," Frampton said. "It was huge for us, just to know that we can play well, play together and come out on top. It means a lot. Now we've just got to keep rolling."
Lady Tops head to Miami
WKU's women's basketball team, fresh off a second straight comeback win at home against UAB on Wednesday, hit the road to face FIU in a 1 p.m. game Saturday in Miami.
The Lady Tops surged back from a 15-point deficit in the first quarter to boost their record to 6-8 overall and 3-2 in C-USA play. Mya Meredith tallied a season-high 19 points in the win, while Acacia Hayes added 14 points in the win.
FIU (8-6, 3-2) is coming off a 76-66 home loss to Florida Atlantic on Wednesday.