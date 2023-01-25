A road trip helped Western Kentucky's men's basketball team snap out of funk earlier this season.
Maybe it will work again.
The Hilltoppers begin a two-game swing through the Sunshine State with Thursday's visit to Miami to face Florida International. The Tops (11-9 overall, 3-6 Conference USA) have lost three straight games since their last win — a 70-59 victory over FIU on Jan. 14 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU's five-game skid earlier this season ended with a road victory at UTSA, the start of a three-game winning streak that only ended with a home loss to then-No. 24 ranked FAU — who the Tops will face Saturday in Boca Raton — on Jan. 16.
The Tops, still without head coach Rick Stansbury as he recovers from an undisclosed health matter that has kept him away from the program since just after WKU's Dec. 22 road game at South Carolina, will be missing a key piece from its lineup the rest of the season. The school announced Monday that starting shooting guard Luke Frampton is out for the year with a knee injury suffered early in Saturday's 75-71 home loss to Charlotte.
Frampton, who tore the ACL in his right knee Saturday after suffering the same injury to his left knee while playing his freshman season at Davidson, was WKU's fourth-leading scorer at 9.5 points per game and ranked among C-USA's top 3-point shooters. He's scheduled to have knee surgery next week.
WKU will also again be without Stansbury, who has missed nine straight games. As he recovers, Associate head coach Phil Cunningham continues to lead the Tops in the interim, and thinks the team "is so close to turning a corner" despite some up-and-down results since beginning conference play.
"This is not the same team that walked out of Carolina Coliseum on Dec. 22," said Cunningham, referring to WKU's 65-58 loss to South Carolina. "I believe that with all my heart. This team is connected as they've ever been all season, they're playing hard, their effort level — coming into (Saturday night), we were leading the league in defensive field goal percentage.
" ... Our effort is there. Are we playing perfect? Offensively, no, we're not. That's where our struggles are right now. ... But this team is playing their tails off. They're fighting, man."
With Frampton out for the rest of the season, the Tops won't be able to run out the same starting lineup they used for the first 16 games this season. Before Emmanuel Akot's two-game absence due to a head injury broke up the starting unit of of guards Dayvion McKnight, Akot and Frampton, along with forward Jairus Hamilton and center Jamarion Sharp.
Sharp, a 7-foot-5 senior who leads the nation in total blocks (81) and blocks per game (4.3), missed Saturday's game with a hip injury. Cunningham said in the postgame news conference he thinks Sharp has a good chance of being available for Thursday's FIU game.
That still leaves WKU one customary starter short going forward. Khristian Lander stepped into the starting five when Akot went out, and had a solid starting debut with eight points, including a pair of 3s, in the Tops' home win against FIU. Senior Jordan Rawls has thrived with increased minutes, and led the team with 25 points Saturday against FAU. Dontaie Allen has also seen his minutes tick upward since returning from sitting out seven games due to an eligibility issue.
In the first matchup against the Panthers, the Tops got balanced scoring led by McKnight's team-high 14 points. Defensively, WKU held the conference's second-leading scorer Denver Jones to well-below his season average as he scored just nine points. Arturo Dean led the Panthers with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Near the midpoint of conference play with FIU and FAU the first repeats on the schedule, the Tops are still in play to claim one of five first-round C-USA tournament byes. In the bunched-up standings, only four of 11 teams are above .500 in conference play, with three of those teams still having three league losses. Only five C-USA teams have two more more road wins in conference, and WKU is one of them.
Saturday's 6 p.m. CT game is schedule to stream on ESPN+.
Lady Tops host FIU
After having a five-game win streak end with Saturday's 72-65 loss at Charlotte, the Lady Toppers look to get back on track at home Thursday night against FIU.
WKU (9-9, 6-3) is tied for second along with UTEP in the Conference USA standings, with FIU just a game back at 10-8 overall and 5-4 in C-USA play.
The Lady Tops dealt one of those losses to the Panthers on Jan. 14 in Miami, when Alexis Mead finished with 19 points. Mead punished FIU at the free-throw line, making 10-of-13 attempts.
Freshman Acacia Hayes is the only Lady Topper averaging double-digit scoring with 10.8 points per game as the team has gotten contributions from up and down the lineup during the team's January surge.
Thursday's 6:30 p.m. matchup, to be streamed on CUSA-TV, pits two of the league's most aggressive defenses against each other. WKU leads C-USA with 12.17 steals per game, with the Panthers right behind them at No. 2 in that category with 10.56 steals per outing.