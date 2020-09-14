Jahcour Pearson caught a long pass from Tyrrell Pigrome with less than six minutes to play in the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, and it looked like momentum was swinging in Western Kentucky's direction.
The Hilltoppers had taken a quick lead over Louisville with a touchdown set up by a special teams miscue from the Cardinals, before the hosts struck back with two long passes from quarterback Micale Cunningham.
But after getting 50 yards down the field and deep into Louisville territory, Russ Yeast quickly halted any momentum. Yeast hit Pearson, forcing a fumble he quickly recovered for the Cardinals.
It was just one of many big-play opportunities the Hilltoppers were unable to take advantage of in the season opener -- something they'll look to change Saturday in their home opener versus Liberty at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"Every game's a new game. The key to the game is to make the plays when they're there," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. "If you don't make them, those are the things that happen. There's no such thing as woulda, shoulda, coulda, so either you do or you don't. We were very close, but close is not good enough. In this next coming game, we're going to have to create those plays and make those plays."
The Hilltoppers welcome the Flames, who will be playing their first game after going 8-5 in their second season as an FBS program, for an 11 a.m. contest. Helton said before Saturday's game at Louisville the team would wake up the next morning ready to prepare for Liberty -- a similar statement he made after last season's opening loss to FCS Central Arkansas -- and he said Monday he felt that was the attitude his team has after starting the season 0-1.
"After the game, they were down and those kind of things, but it's just kind of our M.O.," Helton said. "They weren't too down. I felt like we were in a good place. Then Sunday, yesterday, I talked to them and said, 'Guys, we're ready to move on.' We got a good night's sleep and we're ready to move onto Liberty."
Helton said WKU "had an opportunity to get up and really have a momentum advantage there" after Pearson's catch, and that the offense failed to find any real rhythm most of the night, putting itself in positions behind the chains the Hilltoppers were unable to overcome.
The second-year head coach is hoping he and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis can put the offense in positions to establish a rhythm and have balance running and throwing the ball to open shots down the field like the Hilltoppers had on the 50-yard pass to Pearson on Saturday, against a Liberty team that gave up an average of 28.1 points and 219.5 yards passing last season. The Flames had the 82nd-best passing efficiency defense in the nation last year and allowed an average of 12.4 yards per completion.
"We're looking really, really hard at that this week -- how do we put our offense in the best situation to stay in front of the chains? I felt like we did have some opportunities down the field on some throws," Helton said. " ... I do think we've got to be able to pick our spots and create those shots down the field. That's kind of the name of the game, is the big play, and I just felt like we didn't make those plays in the Louisville game and we need to make those plays in this game."
The chances weren't just there offensively Saturday, either.
Louisville's offense had highlight after highlight on long balls from Cunningham -- he had passes of 63, 28, 48, 16 and 18 yards in the first quarter alone, and finished with a career-high 343 yards, adding a 70-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter after WKU made it a 14-point game. He also had a 14-yard scoring run, and running backs Javian Hawkins had a 19-yard scoring run and Hassan Hall had a long run of 41 yards that helped set up a second-quarter score which gave Louisville a 28-7 lead at the break.
Several of the long plays came on third down early -- the Cardinals were 7-for-10 on third-down conversions in the first half -- and after WKU's defense just missed out on big plays, which Helton said made him "sick to my stomach at the time."
On the first play of Louisville's second scoring drive, for example, DeAngelo Malone hit Cunningham in his own end zone, but the ball popped out and landed on the 3-yard line. The next play, Malone and Antwon Kincade tackled Hawkins for a loss of two to force third-and-16 at the 1, but Cunningham followed with the 48-yard pass.
The Cardinals faced second-and-9 on their next possession, and Kincade -- who Helton said he thought "had a really good game, especially in the run game" -- nearly intercepted a pass from Cunningham. Two plays later, Hawkins was in the end zone with his 19-yard run.
WKU took advantage of the opportunities it had on special teams -- its first two touchdowns were set up by plays from Omari Alexander on Louisville punt attempts -- but it'll look to make them offensively and defensively, too, Saturday against Liberty.
"Those little tiny things you work on every day in practice, they show up in the game and you've got to capitalize on those things," Helton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.