A home loss to Conference USA rival North Texas last season started a five-game skid for Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team.
In the interest of symmetry, maybe the Tops’ matchup Thursday night against the Mean Green at E.A. Diddle Arena will provide the opposite outcome. WKU is off to an 0-2 start in C-USA play and in the midst of a four-game losing streak following Saturday’s 65-60 road loss to MTSU – coincidentally, the very same score of the Tops’ January loss to North Texas last season.
WKU (8-5 overall, 0-2 C-USA) will likely have to try to reverse this latest losing trend without head coach Rick Stansbury. The school confirmed Wednesday that Stansbury, who has missed the last two games due to “a health matter,” likely won’t be on the sideline again Thursday night as he continues to recover.
Associate head coach Phil Cunningham has filled in as head coach in Stansbury’s absence the past two games, and in both instances the Tops were in solid position to win with sizable halftime leads before fading in the second half.
After losing a 10-point halftime lead in an 81-78 home loss to Rice on Dec. 29, the Tops let an eight-point halftime advantage slip away in Saturday’s loss to the Blue Raiders.
“They never led I think until probably inside 10 minutes,” Cunningham said of MTSU. “But then when it turned, I don’t know that we responded in the right way. We got back in there and had a couple chances, had a couple good looks that didn’t go in, but just didn’t finish it.”
WKU did get a lift with the quick return of junior point guard Dayvion McKnight, who left the Rice game on a backboard after injuring his neck in a frightening fall. McKnight was discharged from the hospital that same night, and said he felt good enough to play against MTSU.
McKnight continues to lead the Tops in scoring at 16.2 points per game. Over the last five games, McKnight is averaging 22.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6% (45-73) from inside the arc and 80.8% from the free-throw line.
McKnight is one of four Hilltoppers averaging double-digit scoring along with guard Emmanuel Akot (12.1 ppg), forward Jairus Hamilton (10.5) and guard Luke Frampton (10.3).
The Tops’ fifth starter, 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, has been less productive on the scoreboard but continues to provide a fearsome presence in the paint. As of Wednesday, the Hopkinsville native leads the nation in total blocks (57) and blocks per game (4.4).
North Texas (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) has won its last three meetings with WKU. The Mean Green were picked to finish third in the C-USA Preseason Poll, one spot behind the Hilltoppers.
North Texas is coming off a 72-57 home win against Florida International on Saturday. Senior guard and leading scorer Tylor Perry (17.6 ppg) scored a game-high 20 points in the win over FIU. Abou Ousane, a 6-10 forward, is averaging 12.3 points and senior guard Kai Huntsberry is posting 11.6 points per outing this season.
Thursday’s 8 p.m. game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. The Tops will be on the road after hosting the Mean Green, heading to San Antonio for a Saturday matchup against UTSA.
Lady Tops head to North Texas
WKU’s women’s basketball team will look to regroup after dropping an 80-75 home decision to Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The Lady Tops (4-7, 1-1 C-USA) are on the road to face North Texas. WKU’s last trip to the Lone Star State resulted in the school’s most impressive victory of the season, a 79-74 victory against Rice on Dec. 29.
WKU had a chance to make-it-back to back wins on Saturday before falling short.
Junior forward Aaliyah Pitts led the Lady Toppers in scoring with 21 points for a new career high against MTSU. She knocked down five 3-pointers in the game, the most of her career in a single game. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Jaylin Foster (10.6 points per game) leads the Lady Tops in scoring, with Acacia Hayes (8.9 ppg) next.
North Texas (3-9, 0-2 C-USA) is currently on a three-game losing streak.
On Saturday, the Lady Tops return home to host UTSA in a 1 p.m. game at Diddle.