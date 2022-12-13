Western Kentucky's men's basketball team aims to continue its best start in more than 15 years when the Hilltoppers visit Louisville on Wednesday night.
As for the Cardinals? They're off to the program's worst start since ... well, practically forever. With nine straight losses to open the season, this year's Louisville squad is threatening the 0-11 start posted the 1940-41 Cardinals.
WKU (8-1), coming off a 64-60 home win against Wright State on Saturday, gets another shot at notching a win against a Power Five program when the Tops take on the Cardinals in an 8 p.m. CT matchup at the KFC Yum! Center. Wednesday's game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.
While this year's version of the Cardinals under first-year head coach Kenny Payne does look particularly vulnerable, WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said Louisville could easily have a few wins already but came up just short in some close contests.
"Everybody wouldn't be having these conversations if that ball bounces one other way for three games there at home," Stansbury said. "They lose three games at home by one point – all those games, they could've won and probably wouldn't be having these discussions right now. Then outside that, the three losses at home, they've played some really good competition. Texas Tech, Arkansas, Miami, Maryland – those are all three top 25, four top 25 types of teams.
"Then a good Cincinnati team, then a Florida State team that's struggling, but they've played a tough schedule. The ball hasn't bounced their way. What stands out is they're a big, imposing team. There's a lot of big athletes on that team, some highly recruited guys. So I know as they continue to play, they're going to continue to get better and better. There's basically no pressure on them and we know we're going to get their best shot."
Louisville (0-9 overall, 0-2 ACC) is coming off a 75-53 blowout loss on the road at Florida State to a Seminoles squad that had just one win going into the game.
"The one good thing that I feel about this whole situation is that I know it's going to get fixed," Payne said. "I feel more bad about the kids because they deserve to have some success, but you've got to earn it. So for me, I try to take myself out of the equation. I try to do whatever I have to do to help them understand. Look, I've never lost this much. So it's hard, but at the flip side of that, it's a part of the process. It's just the reality of it – it's a part of the process."
Averaging just 56.9 points per game this season, the Cardinals are led in scoring by senior guard El Ellis (15.6 points per game.) Ellis is the only player on the roster scoring in double digits, with redshirt junior forward Jay'Lyn Withers the next-best with 8.6 points per game.
The Hilltoppers aim to beat Louisville in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1949 after WKU downed the Cardinals 82-72 on Dec. 18, 2022, at E.A. Diddle Arena – a game which took place just one week after the devastating tornadoes which hit Bowling Green.
That win against the Cardinals was the Tops' last against a Power Five program, with WKU's last road win against a Power Five coming in 2020 against Alabama.
"I don't have to put the emphasis on who they are," Stansbury said. "The Louisville game takes on its own meaning itself because it is an in-state team and I think anybody that knows anything about basketball knows you've got a lot of respect for the Louisville program, what it's accomplished and how good they are. So that in itself brings on enough meaning, besides being the next game."
In WKU's win against Wright State – which beat Louisville 73-72 on a last-second shot on Nov. 12 – Hilltoppers junior guard Dayvion McKnight posted a huge scoring effort. His 32-point outing accounted for half of the Tops' scoring in the game.
"Well, he's been pretty consistent for us from day one," Stansbury said of McKnight. "One thing he's never wavered with is his effort and his attitude – it's how hard he plays every day, every possession. Naturally, there's no substitute for experience. The more experience you gain, the more the game slows down for you."
WKU's Emmanuel Akot is averaging 13.1 points per game, while Luke Frampton – who ranks second in the nation in 3-point percentage at 58.3% – is averaging 11.7 points an outing. Jairus Hamilton is scoring 9.4 points a night, while 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp leads the country in total blocks (43) and blocks per game (4.78).
The Cardinals just faced a Sharp-like challenge in the loss to Florida State when they went up against 7-4 center Naheem McLeod, who tallied six blocks for the Seminoles.
"Western Kentucky is a very good team," Payne said. "They've got a unique player, just like Florida State did, that can block everything around the basket. If you do attack him, you better get into his body. If not, he's probably going to block it."
Louisville leads the all-time series 42-40.
"It's always good when you get off to a good start on the road," Stansbury said. "It always helps your confidence, your energy and helps keep the crowd out of it some. Those things are always positive."