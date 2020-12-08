Western Kentucky nickelback Omari Alexander was listed as one of 67 nominees for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy, it was announced Tuesday.
The award, which is presented annually by the Springdale Rotary Club, recognizes the most outstanding FBS football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Alexander – a redshirt senior who walked on to the Hilltoppers in the 2019 offseason and earned a scholarship following the 2019 season, has played in all 24 games at WKU over the past two years. A key member on special teams units and in the defensive back rotation, Alexander has 32 total tackles (21 solo, 11 assisted) – including 4.5 for loss – with eight pass breakups in his career with the Hilltoppers.
The Louisville native had animpactful performance in the 2020 season opener against his hometown Cardinals. He recovered a fumbled punt and blocked a punt, both leading to touchdowns for the Hilltoppers. He also had an interception and a tackle for loss to go along with a career-high five tackles.
This marks the fifth consecutive year in which a WKU player has been nominated for the award, as Alexander joins former center Max Halpin (2016), tight end Deon Yelder (2017), linebacker Ben Holt, (2018) and nickelback Ta’Corian Darden (2019).
The Burlsworth Trophy was established in 2010 to honor Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was killed in a car crash 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.
“A college football walk-on faces an uphill battle from the very beginning. He has to prove himself to his coaches and teammates. He has to prove that he belongs,” Marty Burlsworth, President and CEO of the Burlsworth Trophy and older brother of Brandon, said in a news release. “Beginning your college football career as a walk-on isn’t for everyone. It takes a tremendous work ethic and a great deal of determination. You have to want it! This group of Burlsworth Trophy nominees has proven to the college football world that they not only belong but can excel at the highest level of the game.”
The Burlsworth Trophy will host an awards ceremony virtually on Jan. 4 to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2020 winner.
The 2019 winner was defensive end Kenny Willekes from Michigan State. After receiving no Division I scholarship offers, Willekes walked on at Michigan State, where he became an All-American, the Big 10 Defensive Lineman of the Year and the Spartans’ all-time leader in tackles for loss. The 2018 winner was Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow, who had 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, four of those scores being in national championship games.
