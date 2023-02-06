Tops overcome adversity to snap losing skid
Buy Now

Western Kentucky redshirt junior forward guard Dontaie Allen (11) shoots a layup as UTSA redshirt sophomore guard John Buggs III (0) reaches to block in the Tops’ 81-74 win over the Roadrunners at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

Western Kentucky redshirt junior Dontaie Allen earned his first two collegiate starts this week for WKU and made the most of his opportunity averaging 23.5 points and seven rebounds, earning him Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.