Western Kentucky's softball team announced the program's upcoming 2023 schedule on Tuesday.
The team returns 11 players last year's Conference USA East Division champion squad, along with welcoming two transfers and six freshmen to WKU. Looking ahead at the season, WKU will be competing against a strong schedule of 53 games ultimately hoping to secure a spot in the C-USA tournament – hosted by Louisiana Tech from May 8-13.
The regular-season slate starts for the Tops with a trip to Leesburg, Fla., for the Florida Spring Games. The season starts Feb. 10 as WKU faces off against Minnesota and Butler. Day two for the Tops in the Sunshine State includes a doubleheader against No. 19 Michigan. On Sunday, action closes as WKU faces Minnesota for their second matchup of the weekend.
On the road the following weekend, WKU heads to Columbia, S.C., as the Gamecocks are hosting the South Carolina Tournament, featuring a slate of five different teams to compete against the Hilltoppers.
The next weekend of the 2022 season opens the Hilltoppers' 10-game homestand – WKU hosts the annual Hilltopper Classic. Central Michigan, Illinois State and Jacksonville State all visit the WKU Softball Complex.
The final tournament of the season is the annual WKU Spring Fling, hosted at the WKU Softball Complex. The Tops welcome Akron, Evansville and Austin Peay for five more games.
Following the Tops' month-long span of weekend tournaments, WKU will play one non-conference series against MAC opponent, Miami of Ohio, in mid-March before hitting the road to open up Conference USA play. All Hilltopper non-conference midweeks are slated for Mondays and Wednesday this season.
The 21 non-conference squads the Tops will play in 2022 represent 11 different leagues, including three "Power Fives."
WKU's conference schedule includes traveling to UTEP, UTSA, Middle Tennessee and FIU, while the Hilltoppers will host North Texas, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and LA Tech.
Over the span of the season, WKU is slated to host 29 games and will match up against 14 different teams at the WKU Softball Complex.