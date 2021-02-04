Western Kentucky has added another piece from Houston Baptist to next year’s roster.
The Hilltoppers announced the signing of receiver Ben Ratzlaff on Thursday.
“Appreciate all the coaches who reached out during this time. Next move! #GoTops,” Ratzlaff tweeted Thursday in an announcement of his commitment.
Ratzlaff announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Jan. 20 via Twitter, and is now joining a handful of others from Houston Baptist at WKU. The Hilltoppers announced the hiring of Zach Kittley as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before the team’s LendingTree Bowl game against Georgia State, after he served in that role at Houston Baptist the prior three seasons. WKU also signed quarterback Bailey Zappe and receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns from HBU.
Ratzlaff, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound San Diego, Calif., native, was the third leading receiver in HBU’s four games last season behind the Sterns brothers. He caught 29 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns for the Huskies’ offense, which averaged 33.75 points and 459.5 yards passing per game. Three of HBU’s four games this fall were against FBS opponents, including North Texas and Louisiana Tech from Conference USA.
In 2019, he was All-Southland Conference Third Team, after making 87 receptions for a school-record 1,139 yards and 12 touchdowns. Prior to arriving at HBU, Ratzlaff played two seasons at Golden West College.
Ratzlaff is the 14th player from the transfer portal WKU has announced signing this offseason.{&end}
