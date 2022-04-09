Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson and his staff have announced the addition of Callahan Wiegandt to the Hilltoppers’ incoming class.
A setter/defensive specialist out of Louisville, Wiegandt will arrive at WKU next fall.
“Callie is such an important addition to our roster,” Hudson said in a news release. “She is a versatile player as both a setter and defensive specialist and brings a competitiveness and energy that will impact our gym on a daily basis.”
A Louisville native, Wiegandt is set to join WKU following the completion of a stellar prep career at Holy Cross High School. Wiegandt earned 11 varsity letters across her career at Holy Cross between volleyball (4 letters), basketball (4) and track & field (3). She racked up 2,419 career assists on the volleyball court while tallying 1,102 career points on the basketball hardwood.
Individually, Wiegandt’s résumé of accolades is extensive. For volleyball, she was an all-District 21 team selection her sophomore through junior campaigns, an all-Region 6 honoree in both 2021 and ’22 along with earning All ‘A’ state team distinction in 2022. In basketball, Wiegandt’s accolades include: all-district from 2020-22, and all-region from 2019-’22.
Wiegandt represented Holy Cross in the All ‘A’ state basketball tournament in 2019, ’20 and ’22 and helped the squad to a Region 6 runner-up finish in 2019, ’20, ’21 and ’22.
She was a region winner during the 2019 track & field season.
On the volleyball court, Wiegandt helped the team to a district championship appearance during the 2019, ’20, ’21 and ’22 seasons. Additionally, the team recorded a regional runner-up finish all four of her prep seasons as well.
Wiegandt is the student council vice president, a National Honor Society member, involved in the Religious Leadership Group, a member of the student service committee along with student government and ambassadors.
Wiegandt earned Academic Honorable Mention all four years of high school.
The daughter of Scott and Danielle Wiegandt, Callahan intends to major in sport business and management during her time at WKU.
Wiegandt is a second-generation collegiate volleyball player; her mother played at Ole Miss from 1995-99 as a defensive specialist.