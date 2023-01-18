Western Kentucky announced a group of mid-year transfers joining the football program on Monday.
WKU has been active in the NCAA transfer portal again this offseason, with several players off this past season’s R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl-winning team opting to enter the portal and explore other options.
In Monday’s announcement on WKU Football’s Twitter account, the program revealed the first group of signees set to join the team for next season.
Bronson Barron
A 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback, Barron started all 13 games for Weber State this past season, finishing with 204 completions for 2,529 yards and 21 touchdowns as the Wildcats finished ranked No. 9 nationally in FCS with a 10-3 record. Barron, from American Fork, Utah, threw for 5,146 yards and 36 touchdowns over 26 games in his career at Weber State. Barron will be entering his junior season.
Marquis Black
A 6-3, 300-pound defensive lineman, Black did not play in a game this past season as a redshirt freshman at Nebraska. In 2021, the native of McDonough, Ga., played in two games for the Cornhuskers.
Trevor Borland
A 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end, Borland played this past season at Buffalo where he totaled 11 receptions for 87 yards and no touchdowns to help the Bulls finish 7-6 overall. The incoming senior from Bolingbrook, Ill., tallied seven catches for 59 yards and a score as a sophomore, and played in seven games on the Bulls’ special-teams unit as a freshman.
Nonte Davis
A 6-5, 290-pound defensive lineman, Davis played in 10 games for the Skyhawks last season as a redshirt junior and totaled 18 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. The Columbia, Tenn., native saw action in four seasons at UT Martin.
Daniel ‘Snook’ Edwards
Edwards, who converted from defensive back to wide receiver at Illinois, is listed as a defensive back by WKU on its Twitter post. The native of Winter Park, Fla., did not accumulate any statistics in his three seasons with the Illini.
Rashion Hodge
A 6-2, 210-pound linebacker, Hodge tallied 77 tackles with one sack, three forced fumbles and two interceptions this past season at Iowa Western Community College. The Phoenix native played as a sophomore this past season for the Reivers.
Jimmy Holiday
A 6-0, 205-pount wide receiver, Holiday played this past season at Tennessee where he totaled six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. The Flora, Miss., native also tallied a pair of tackles as a regular contributor on the Vols’ special-teams unit this past season as a junior.
Jayden Loving
A 6-3, 280-pound defensive lineman, Loving tallied 37 tackles, including 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, and blocked a kick this past season for FCS-level Bethune-Cookman. The Montgomery, Ala., native played as a junior this past season for the 2-9 Wildcats.
Blue Smith
A 6-5, 215-pound wide receiver, Smith tallied five catches for 62 yards and no TDs in nine games this past season at Cincinnati. Smith, who spent his first season at Ohio State, played the last three years for the Bearcats and was a redshirt senior in this past season.