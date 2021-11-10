Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson and his staff announced the addition of a pair of high school standouts Wednesday on National Signing Day.
An outside/middle hitter in Logan Grevengoed and Abigail Schaefer, a libero, will arrive at WKU next fall.
"These are two impact players on the future of our program. They're both kids that will carve out big roles as their careers will unfold here," Hudson said in a news release. "They're both great kids, hard-working kids and high-character kids and I don't think either is destined to be a role player during their time on the hill and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with both of them."
Schaefer, a native of Walton, played her prep ball at St. Henry District High School and just recently helped the Crusaders to a state championship to close out her senior season. Schaefer earned four letters playing volleyball in high school and two more playing basketball. She closed her prep career with more than 1,500 digs.
She was named to the KVCA preseason all-state watch list her junior season as well as the AVCA All-American watch list her senior season.
As a freshman, Schaefer was named to the 9th Region All-Tournament Team and Kentucky All 'A' State All-Tournament team. Schaefer reeled in numerous accolades her junior season including 2020 KVCA Second Team All-State, NKGVCA First Team and Second Team All Star. By senior year Schaefer racked up All-A Region All-Tournament Team, AVCA Best and Brightest First Team, 34th District and 9th Region All-Tournament Team and 2021 KHSAA State All-Tournament Team.
Schaefer collected just as many accolades during her club career. In 2019, she was awarded USA Volleyball GJNC 15 American All-Tournament Team, Non-Open All American First Team USA Volleyball, Second Team USA Volleyball High Performance Team and AVCA Phenom Watch List. In 2020 Schaefer racked up Prep Volleyball Soph 79 Highest Honorable Mention, Prep Volleyball Top 150 for Class of 2022 and Prep Dig Kentucky 2022 class rankings (ranked seventh in top 50).
Grevengoed is a native of South Holland, Ill., and played her prep ball at Chicago Christian High School. A versatile attacker, the 6-foot-3 signee is skilled at all three front row positions.
While the Knights are still in season and set to compete in the IHSA state finals this weekend, Grevengoed has reached the 1,000-kill milestone for her high school career. She achieved the feat in CCHS's sectional championship match Nov. 3, which helped the Knights improve to 34-6 on the season.
Grevengoed was named an all-conference team selection each of the last three seasons. Additionally, she racked up Conference Player of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021. Grevengoed is still finishing up her season as Chicago Christian is set to compete in the IHSA 2A State Finals this weekend. The team's state finals appearance is the first since 2011.
So far across her senior season, Grevengoed has racked up 443 kills, 195 digs, 78 blocks, 57 aces and 47 assists. Across the last four seasons, Grevengoed has helped Chicago Christian to a combined record of 100-33.