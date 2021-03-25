Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced Thursday the national letter of intent signing of top-250 recruit Will Stewart of Lake in the Hills, Ill.
"We were lucky that Will was still available to sign," Metts said in a news release. "He is a really great player that we got on kind of late in the process. He has played a very competitive junior schedule and has proven himself on that level. His work ethic on the course and academic success in the classroom are going to make him a great addition to our team. I am really excited about the future of this program."
Stewart, currently ranked 226th in the 2021 class by Junior Golf Scoreboard, is a three-time Illinois state championship qualifier. He was named to the all-state team in 2019 and won individual sectional and regional titles in 2020.
The Lake in the Hills, Ill., native was a member of the 2019 All-Midwest Team per the Mid-American Junior Golf Tour. Stewart was also tabbed to the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Northwest Herald All-Area First Team.
On the national junior golf tour stage, Stewart finished in the top five at the 2020 Wincraft/McArthur Towel and Sports Future Legends event hosted by the American Junior Golf Association.
In the classroom, he boasts a 4.25 GPA and is a four-time member of the high honor roll at Crystal Lake South High School. He was also a nominee for the 2020-21 academic all-state team.
Stewart joins Riley Grindstaff and Elliott Pope in the incoming Hilltopper golf freshmen class.