Western Kentucky's baseball team announced three more signees for the 2024 season on its Twitter social media account Wednesday.
Utility player Jaylin Rae, infielder Austin Haller and pitcher Lucas Litteral are the latest signees for the Hilltoppers.
Rae is a transfer from Charleston Southern, where he earned All-Big South Conference Honorable Mention honors this past season.
A native of Sydney, Australia, Rae split time nearly even between infield and outfield for Charleston Southern in his lone season with the program. Rae led the team with a .357 batting average in 47 games (46 starts). He finished the season with two home runs, a triple, 10 doubles, 28 RBIs and five stolen bases while posting a .462 slugging percentage and a .449 on-base percentage for the Bucs.
Rae, who attended Narrabeen Sports High School, transferred to Charleston Southern after beginning his college career at Central Arizona Community College. Rae was a junior this past season at Charleston Southern.
Haller, a 6-foot, 180-pound native of La Habra, Calif., heads to WKU after two seasons at Santa Ana College. This past season as a sophomore, Haller delivered a .330 batting average over 138 at-bats with seven home runs, a triple, eight doubles and 43 RBIs.
Over two seasons at Santa Ana, Haller compiled a .331 batting average with eight home runs, five triples, 12 doubles, 71 RBIs, 97 runs scored and eight stolen bases while posting a .464 slugging percentage.
Litteral, a former Magoffin County High School standout who lives in Paintsville, earned JUCO honorable mention All-American honors this past season as freshman at Rend Lake (Ill.) College. As the Warriors' top starter, Litteral tallied team highs in starts (13), innings (80 1/3), strikeouts (102) and ERA (2.91) while finishing with a 9-3 record.
Litteral, a 6-5, 170-pound left-hander, was also named to the All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference and All-Region 24 teams and was picked as the Region 24 Pitcher of the Year.
