Western Kentucky announced the additions of two Power Five transfers, Drew Reckart and Ben Loyd, to join first-year head baseball coach Marc Rardin’s program on Tuesday.
The two will join the squad for the 2023 season starting regular season play in February.
Drew ReckartGr. | Trenton, Ohio | Ohio State University | INF
Reckart played at Dyersburg State Community College from 2019-21 after playing the 2017-18 season at Dayton. He played in a total of 121 games and had a career average of .383 with 18 home runs and 105 RBIs. Had six home runs in all three of his seasons while slugging .622 over 392 at-bats.
At Ohio State, Reckart appeared in 38 games posting an average of .175 with six home runs and 14 RBIs. He recorded a .344 on-base percentage while slugging .379.
In 2018, he was named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Rardin on Reckart:
“Drew became available and was looking for a place and our paths crossed. He brings incredible experience and maturity for this spring to our infield and to the lineup, so it was a really good fit for us and for him.”
Ben LoydR-Fr. | Pleasant Prairie, Wis. | Notre Dame | INF
Loyd committed to Notre Dame after hitting .341 with 10 RBIs and 27 stolen bases during his senior year at Tremper High School.
Loyd was selected to the WWBA Freshman World Championship All-Tournament Team in 2017. He was named to the WWBA Underclass World Championship All-Tournament Team in 2019. He was then picked as a Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American Honorable Mention in 2019 and 2020, and in 2021 he was a Perfect Game All-American Honorable Mention.
Rardin on Loyd:
“Loyd is really one of the pieces for the near future where he was looking for a place from Notre Dame and we were looking for that link in the chain for the future in the infield and he was a good fit, getting to know him and his family.
“We are really excited to have him here and let him start the process of getting bigger, stronger and being a part of the program.”