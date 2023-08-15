Following an invitation and appearance at the Manning Passing Academy, WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Reed, the 2023 Conference USA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and member of the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Walter Camp Award and Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch lists, is coming off a 2022 season in which he was the leading passer in all of college football with 4,746 yards. The Florida native also tossed 40 touchdowns, while rushing for an additional eight.
Reed's biggest performance of the season came in WKU's win over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl when he threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, which led to him being named the bowl game's MVP. Reed was also named Conference USA's Newcomer of the Year at the end of the season.
The list includes 33 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2023 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.
“We have another outstanding group of quarterbacks on our watch list,” Archie Manning said in a news release. “We’re excited to get a new season rolling to see who will rise up and establish themselves as the best in the country. We’ll add another batch of quarterbacks to the watch list midway through the season to allow us to recognize transfers and young QBs who have become stars in their new roles or with their new schools.”
Inclusion on the watch list is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Transfers and other newcomers at schools were not eligible for the preseason watch list, but additional quarterbacks will be added to the watch list during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.