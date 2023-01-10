Tops rally, fall short in 70-66 loss to Mean Green
Buy Now

Western Kentucky Assistant Head Basketball Coach Phil Cunningham gives instructions from the sidelines in the Tops’ 70-66 loss to the Mean Green at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky's men's basketball team halted a five-game slide with Saturday's road win at UTSA.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.