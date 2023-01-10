Western Kentucky's men's basketball team halted a five-game slide with Saturday's road win at UTSA.
The Hilltoppers will look to keep that road success going on Wednesday night with a visit to Birmingham, Ala., to face UAB in another Conference USA matchup. Game time is 8 p.m. CT with a national television broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, who has been absent from the team since after the Dec. 22 game at South Carolina with what the school has termed "health issues," will not be making the trip to Birmingham on Wednesday, the school has confirmed.
In Stansbury's absence, associate head coach Phil Cunningham has served as interim head coach and has led the Hilltoppers to a 1-3 mark, including Saturday's wire-to-wire 74-64 victory at UTSA.
Against the Roadrunners, the Hilltoppers flipped the script by opening on a 9-2 run after starting last week's 70-66 home loss to North Texas in a 21-2 hole.
WKU (9-6 overall, 1-3 C-USA) got a big day from senior 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, who tallied a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and added six blocks. Guard Emmanuel Akot led all scorers with 16 points and added six rebounds, guard Dayvion McKnight finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, and guard Luke Frampton added 12 points and a trio of assists.
UAB (12-4, 3-2) is coming off a 90-87 overtime loss to host Florida International on Saturday. It was the Blazers' second straight loss, and came when FIU's Dashon Gittens slipped free for a layup and drew a foul before completing the three-point play with one second left in OT.
The Blazers are a perfect 10-0 at home this season. UAB leads C-USA in rebounding and is the league's top scoring offense, averaging 86.6 points per game this season.
Senior guard Jordan Walker leads the Blazers – and C-USA – with 23.5 points per game this season, more than four points better than the next-highest scorer in the conference.
Walker, currently the top 3-point shooter (4.9 treys per game) in C-USA, played a decisive role in UAB's 68-65 win over the Tops at E.A. Diddle Arena last season. It was Walker who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds left to cap his 21-point night.
Sophomore guard Eric Gaines is next in scoring for the Blazers with 12.2 points per game, and ranks second in C-USA with 4.8 assists an outing (Walker is third at 4.5).
Senior forward KJ Buffin (10.8 points, 6.9 rebounds), senior center Trey Jemison (7.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and redshirt senior guard Ledarrius Brewer (8.9 ppg) are the rest of the likely starters for UAB. Former Franklin-Simpson standout Tavin Lovan, a senior guard for the Blazers, is coming off the bench and averaging 3.8 points per game this year.
McKnight continues to pace the Tops in scoring with 17 points per game, sixth-best in C-USA. Akot (11.9 ppg), forward Jairus Hamilton (11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg) Frampton (9.9 ppg) and Sharp (6.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg) have formed the starting lineup in all five games for WKU this season.
Sharp continues to be a dominant defensive force for the Tops, leading the nation in total blocks (67) and blocks per game (4.5).
Frampton still ranks among the nation's leaders in 3-point field goal percentage (39-of-80 for 48.8%) and tops C-USA in that category.
WKU is scoring 74.1 points per game, fifth-best in the conference, while allowing 67.4 points per outing.