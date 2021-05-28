Western Kentucky junior center Charles Bassey has been named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Second Team, as announced Friday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Bassey, a Lagos, Nigeria, native, is the first CoSIDA Academic All-American in program history.
He’s also one of four players in the country to be named a college basketball All-American by one of the five national consensus outlets, in addition to being named an Academic All-American. The other players to receive both honors were Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Loyola-Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig and Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Bassey was named an All-American for his work on the hardwood by several outlets this year, including USBWA (Third Team), USA TODAY (Third Team), Basketball Times (Second Team) and Lute Olson Award. He was also chosen as an honorable mention All-American by The Associated Press.
Also a standout in the classroom, Bassey was named to the C-USA All-Academic Team in addition to the CoSIDA All-District Academic team. He carries a 3.56 GPA as he pursues a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in health.
Bassey turned in one of the best seasons in program history in 2020-21, averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. He shot 59% from the field and started all 28 games in which he competed.
Bassey was a finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He also became the fourth player in Conference USA history to win the league’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season.
Bassey opted to forego his senior season of college in order to sign with an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft.