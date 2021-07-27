Western Kentucky's men's basketball team finished its strong season on the court with a great year in the classroom, posting a 3.04 team GPA and earning the National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence Award.
This is the first time the team has ever received the NABC accolade, dating back to its inception in 2012.
In addition to the team award, former center Charles Bassey was recognized as a member of the NABC Honors Court. After finishing his junior year at WKU, the All-American held a 3.57 cumulative GPA majoring in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in health.
The Lagos, Nigeria, native joins two former Hilltoppers, Ty Rogers and Carson Williams, as an NABC Honors Court recipient. The accolade adds to Bassey's personal academic honors along with being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team and Conference USA Men's Basketball All-Academic Team.
WKU's 15-man team combined for a GPA of 3.04 for the 2020-21 season, the best in recent program history. Their 3.20 GPA for the fall 2020 term was also their highest semester GPA in several years. In addition to posting strong individual GPA's, the Hilltoppers also had two players earn the C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal as well as nine players named to the C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll.