Western Kentucky got its bats going in its series finale against UTEP.
After struggling with runners on base in the first two games against the Miners, the Hilltoppers' bats came alive Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex for a 9-0, five-inning victory to complete the series sweep and pick up the 700th victory in program history.
"I felt like our pitching was superb this weekend – both of those guys (Shelby Nunn and Katie Gardner) did a really good job. Shelby carried the most innings, but I thought Katie threw really well in her game. We played great defense behind them," WKU head coach Amy Tudor said. "We were getting a lot of people on. I think offensively we let it out today, but I think we walked a lot over the weekend. I think that was something that helped us get runners on and take advantage of the situations they gave us."
The series sweep was the next step in a strong start to the season for WKU (21-4 overall, 5-1 Conference USA). With Saturday's 2-1 walk-off win, the Hilltoppers reached 20 wins in just 24 games – the only other time WKU reached 20 wins in that many games was 2020 when it also started 20-4.
Sunday's win was the 700th overall for WKU in its 23rd season – the Hilltoppers have averaged the second-most wins per season in the program's existence of all current C-USA teams behind only Florida Atlantic – as it continues a strong stretch.
"It's great. Coach (Leslie) Phelan started this program and did a really good job, brought us all together and hopefully we did some pretty good things to start it off," said Tudor, who played at WKU from 2000-02, was a member of the first team and has been a part of 347 – 49.6% – of the program's wins. "It's a big honor to be back and it's a big honor to be able to coach these guys. Everybody before me that laid the foundation, the coaches and players – it's great for our program."
After finishing 13 games below .500 in 2016, .500 in 2017, and two games above .500 in 2018 – WKU lost eight seniors, including C-USA Pitcher of the Year Miranda Kramer from a team that finished 36-14 and won the league title in 2015 – the Hilltoppers have gone 37-13, 20-5 – the 2020 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and 32-15 in the three seasons leading into this spring.
And coming off a C-USA title last year on their home field, the Hilltoppers are off to their best start through 25 games.
"It's really cool every year to see individually us grow, but as a team people will leave and people will come, so it's really cool to see it's the program that gets elevated and we don't depend on one person," said senior left fielder Taylor Davis, who went 6-for-8 in the series. " ... It's like, 'Oh man, three years ago that wasn't a thing,' and hopefully 10 years from now the program is so big that they're getting anything and all this kind of stuff. It's really cool to be a part of and something we want to keep growing."
After picking up its first series win over a ranked team since 2013 with last weekend's two victories at then-No. 24 Charlotte, WKU moved to No. 25 in the Extra Inning Softball Top 25 and received a vote in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll ahead of the series against UTEP.
WKU left 17 runners on base through two wins in this weekend's series, but got the bats going in the finale.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning – Brylee Hage drove in the first run with a double down the left-field line and WKU added another on a UTEP error – and blew the game open with a five-run third inning. Jordan Ridge hit a three-run double to put the Hilltoppers up 5-0, and Bailey Curry followed with a two-run shot to right-center.
WKU added a two-run homer from Taylor Sanders in the fourth – the third baseman had the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh in the 2-1 victory the day before – before Katie Gardner came on in relief of Shelby Nunn and closed out the 9-0 victory.
"Mainly just getting our pitch – that's what we weren't doing (the first two games of the series) and that's why we were leaving a lot of people on," said Sanders, who hit .571 with four RBIs on the weekend. "We were just trying to focus on cutting the plate in half, getting what side we want, getting our pitch and just going up there and hitting it."
Nunn led the Hilltoppers in the circle in the weekend, pitching in all three games with two starts. She had a perfect ERA on the weekend and allowed just seven hits and two walks while striking out 17 batters in 12 innings – including a career-high 12 in Friday's 6-0 shutout victory.
"It's an amazing experience to be able to do something like that, but I wouldn't be able to be where I am without my teammates behind me, so I'm very thankful for all the effort and the hard work they put in," Nunn said.
WKU will now face a tough test Monday. The Hilltoppers welcome No. 10 Arkansas to the WKU Softball Complex for a 6 p.m. game.