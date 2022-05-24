Western Kentucky freshman catcher Ty Batusich bats in the Tops' game against the University of Evansville at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky's Ty Batusich has been named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Baseball Team, league officials said Tuesday.
Batusich is the third Hilltopper to be named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team since WKU entered the league in 2015, joining Jackson Swiney (2019) and Luke Brown (2018).
Batusich was one of the top hitters at WKU, leading the squad in on-base percentage (.402), slugging percentage (.484), runs (39), RBIs (34), walks (24) and home runs (eight) while ranking second in batting average (.288), total bases (89), hits (53) and doubles (12).
In 52 total games, which included 28 starts as the designated hitter and 24 starts at catcher, the freshman compiled 14 multi-hit, nine multi-RBI and eight multi-run games to go along with a season-long hitting streak of five games and on-base streak of 16 games during his first campaign at WKU.
Batusich also earned C-USA Hitter of the Week honors earlier this season, receiving the nod March 7 after slashing .471/.500/.706 in four starts while racking up eight hits – including a double and home run – to go along with two runs and 10 RBIs in wins against Kentucky and Hartford.