Western Kentucky’s men’s golf team won its final match of Ball State’s Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play event on Tuesday morning, defeating Central Michigan in Dade City, Fla.
“Match play is such a different animal, and I know I say it over and over again but it is true,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “I was really disappointed with the start we had in all three matches. We went down early every time and fought back. We felt really good about where we were at coming into this week, but sometimes it’s just not your week and that’s what it felt like out there. The guys fought hard and never gave up in any of the matches but we struggled to catch the breaks you need in this format.”
“You cannot afford to give holes away early on and playing from behind maybe caused us to force the issue a few times,” Metts continued. “Either way, I feel like we learned a lot for this week and will be sharper for next weekend.”
Senior Luke Fuller won his most handily, 3 & 2 over his Central Michigan opponent. Junior Connery Meyer won his match 2 & 1 while fifth-year senior Landon Carner logged the third and final win, sealing the deal for the Hilltoppers, at 1 Up.
Sophomore Riley Grindstaff also had a crucial tie that led to WKU’s win.
The Hilltoppers are back in action a week from now with the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate. The 54-hole tournament hosted by South Alabama will be played Monday and Tuesday.
Final Round Results vs. Central Michigan – WKU wins 3-2-1
Riley Grindstaff ties P. Yturralde thru 18
Luke Fuller wins 3 & 2 over J. Andrus
E. Jaehn wins 2 & 1 over Nic Hofman
Connery Meyer wins 2 & 1 over O. Coons
Landon Carner wins 1 Up on N. Kilgore
E. Phillips wins 1 Up on Will Stewart{&end}
