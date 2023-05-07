Western Kentucky beat FIU, 3-1, to win its fourth consecutive conference series for the first time since 2009 on Sunday afternoon at the FIU Baseball Stadium in Miami.
“For my first year here, we were just trying to be better than what they have been, in every way,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “I cannot say enough about the kids. With them accepting me and my staff, listening, believing in us, doing the work and changing. Making a 180-degree change in every way. It feels good. Anywhere you are in life, you want to leave it better than where you found it and right now, we are doing a good job.”
With the win, the Hilltoppers improved to 27-21 overall (12-12 in Conference USA) while the Panthers dropped to 18-29 (5-19 in C-USA). WKU has now clinched a spot in the Conference USA Championships for the third time in program history since joining the league in 2014.
“As the newcomer, both to WKU, Conference USA, and the history, overall, I am just learning a lot,” Rardin said. “The fun way I am learning is, a lot of the time, we are making history, or we are coming back to it, so it has been really good. Like I said the staff has been great and the players have been outstanding. They are well-deserving, they have wanted this, and we put ourselves in position, so we are thrilled to be a part of the postseason.
WKU right-hander Dawson Hall made his fourth straight series finale start on Sunday afternoon. The freshman right-hander fanned five batters in five innings of work while allowing just one run on two hits and one walk, earning his, team-high sixth win of the season. Three Hilltoppers saw action in relief in Evan Jones, Cam Tullar and CJ Weins. They combined for five strikeouts in four frames without allowing a run on just two hits and no walks, with Jones and Tullar each earning a hold while Weins claimed his team-high eighth save of the year.
In a game that saw just nine hits combined, the Hilltopper offense produced just what they needed to claim the series. AJ Fiechter notched the only multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with a couple of singles while Tristin Garcia had a two-RBI double to take the lead in the top of the sixth.
Lukas Farris tied the game with a solo shot, in response to a solo homer from FIU in the bottom of the first to help jumpstart the Tops' offense in the top of the second.
The Hilltoppers will host their final midweek game against Eastern Kentucky beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.