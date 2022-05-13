Western Kentucky's bats stayed hot while facing elimination from the Conference USA Tournament.
A day after pummeling FAU in an elimination game, the Hilltoppers put up five runs in the first inning on the way to a 9-5 victory over Marshall at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas.
The Hilltoppers (37-12) will face Louisiana Tech later Friday in another elimination game, with a berth in Saturday's championship on the line. Louisiana Tech fell earlier Friday to North Texas, which advanced to the final with the win.
WKU put up five runs in the first inning of Thursday's win over the Owls, and followed with another five-run first inning Friday against the Thundering Herd.
Jordan Ridge opened the scoring with an RBI single to left and Taylor Davis added the second run on a Marshall error. Randi Drinnon made it 3-0 with a single, and Bailey Curry hit a two-run homer to left center to make it a 5-0 Hilltopper lead.
The Hilltoppers added three more runs the following inning with a two-run double from Ridge and an RBI single from Curry.
Marshall got a run back in the third with a home run from Grace Chelemen and made it an 8-3 game with a two-run homer from Lauren Love in the top of the fourth.
Marshall added two more runs in the top of the sixth by scoring on a ball hit by Katie Adams and a single from Chelemen, but Shelby Nunn stopped the Herd from there.
Nunn allowed five runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
Sydney Nester took the loss for Marshall, allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks in 1.1 innings. B McCown allowed one unearned run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.