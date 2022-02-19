Western Kentucky continued winning on Saturday, despite some adversity.
The Hilltoppers overcame an injury to Jairus Hamilton and foul trouble from Jamarion Sharp to beat Old Dominion 73-64 at E.A. Diddle Arena for their seventh straight win and second over the Monarchs this season.
"It's well documented what our team's been fighting and going through, and it got exposed a little bit more tonight," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "We were playing six guys, and then we lose Jairus and have to come back out the second half and, without knowing exact stats when it was, played without Jamar the last eight or nine minutes -- whatever that was.
" ... As we talked about at halftime -- I think, as we've talked about, it was our fifth game in 10 days -- we're not going to let fatigue be a reason we don't win this game. It's easy for us to have an excuse, people say we just ran out of gas. We weren't going to let that happen."
WKU (17-11 overall, 9-6 Conference USA) moved to second in the C-USA East Division with the win, combined with an FAU loss to division-leading Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The Owls sit at 8-6 in league play and split with the Hilltoppers this season, while the Blue Raiders are 10-3. WKU is next scheduled to play at Middle Tennessee next Saturday. The Blue Raiders have games against UTEP and Marshall in Murfreesboro, Tenn., before then on Monday and Thursday.
The top two teams in each division receive a bye in the C-USA Tournament, which would be important for a WKU team that mainly only goes six deep in games.
"I feel like it's big. It gives us time definitely to rest our bodies definitely when we have six main guys playing," WKU guard Josh Anderson said. "I feel like that's kind of a big thing for us."
The Hilltoppers continued their hot stretch Saturday, winning their seventh straight game to bounce back from a five-game losing streak earlier in league play. WKU beat Old Dominion 77-60 in Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 5 in the second game of the winning streak.
WKU entered Saturday on a tear offensively, firing 51% from the field and 45% from 3-point range during its current winning streak. On Saturday, the Tops started off hot -- firing 51.5% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range in the first half -- before cooling off considerably.
The Hilltoppers overcame an injury to Hamilton late in the first half and foul trouble from Sharp -- he had two less than six minutes into the first half and fouled out with 6:31 left, and played just 19 minutes -- as well as poor shooting in the second half to pick up the win. WKU shot 25% from the field over the final 20 minutes, including just 1-of-15 shooting from deep during that stretch.
Stansbury was unsure of Hamilton's exact injury immediately following the game, but said the team thought it was a strained patella tendon.
Dayvion McKnight finished with a game-high 23 points and added seven rebounds. Camron Justice had 13 points and Josh Anderson and Luke Frampton each had 11. Sharp had eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in his limited minutes, and Isaiah Cozart gave WKU 13 minutes off the bench with two offensive rebounds late to help seal the victory -- the Hilltoppers had 15 in the game and outrebounded the Monarchs 40-38.
"Our coach has a motto -- stay ready no matter what situation," Cozart said. "Obviously guys who don't have as much playing time as our main six guys, you always want to be able to be locked in, be able to come off the bench and just any way you can impact the game any way possible."
McKnight has led the offense in recent games, pouring in 22 points with three rebounds and five assists in Thursday's 77-67 win over Charlotte and 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists Monday in an 87-77 win at Southern Miss. He played 38 minutes each against the Golden Eagles and 49ers, and played all 40 Saturday.
The Hilltoppers have now won seven games in 17 days or fewer for the first time since the 1994-95 season, and are on their longest conference winning streak since the 2014-15 season.
"I really just go in there and play my game," McKnight said. "I'm not really thinking about being tired at the time. I've got all the next day to rest, so I just go in and give the 40 minutes my all."
The Hilltoppers used an early 12-0 run -- started with a dunk from Sharp and capped off with a layup from McKnight as part of the point guard's 17-point first half -- to take a lead they wouldn't give up. WKU added a 15-2 run from the 6:01 mark to the 1:07 mark in the period to grow its lead as large as 17 points -- McKnight had nine of his points during the stretch -- before a 3-pointer from C.J. Keyser made it a 44-30 game at the break.
WKU led by as many as 20 points in the second half, but went cold with a stretch of 11 straight misses -- over seven minutes without a field goal -- before a putback dunk from Anderson with 2:28 to play to make it 65-57. The Hilltoppers made eight free throws from there -- they were 14-of-17 from the line in the second half and 17-of-22 in the game, compared to Old Dominion's 6-of-8 -- to close out the 73-64 victory.
"We overcome it by being able to go back down there and play with some toughness defensively -- defend and rebound that basketball," Stansbury said. "Without looking at any stats, they weren't coming down and scoring every time -- we were getting some stops.
"Without the right personnel on the court, the zone slowed us down, but even that zone, I would say there were three or four wide-open looks that we got in it we didn't make. Didn't have the right personnel to put in the right spots to do some things against the zone, kind of stagnated us, and you've got to be able to get that ball to the high post and do a few things different. Without some right personnel out there, that made it a challenge for us."
Jaylin Hunter led the Monarchs with 20 points, Kalu Ezikpe had 12 points and 11 rebounds and C.J. Keyser had 11 points. Old Dominion is next scheduled to host FAU on Thursday.