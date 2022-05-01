The Western Kentucky softball team narrowly avoided being swept in its weekend trip to Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Hilltoppers dropped the first two games of a three-game series against Southern Miss, but topped the Golden Eagles 4-0 in the series finale Sunday.
WKU (32-11 overall, 14-7 Conference USA) entered the series after a big win over No. 5 Alabama on Wednesday, but fell 4-3 in the first two games Friday and Saturday.
On Sunday, the Hilltoppers scored two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings and Shelby Nunn pitched a shutout to come away with a victory.
Nunn allowed four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Randi Drinnon brought home the first run with an infield single and Maddie Bowlds made it 2-0 with a bases-loaded walk.
Bailey Curry brought home the Hilltopper's third run with a sacrifice fly the following inning and Bowlds made it 4-0 with an RBI single.
Morgan Leinstock allowed four runs – one earned – on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings for Southern Miss in the loss. Paige Kilgore pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk.
The series result, combined with a Marshall victory over UTEP and an FAU victory over UTSA on Sunday, put WKU, the Herd and the Owls in a three-way tie atop the C-USA East Division standings entering the final week of the regular-season. The Hilltoppers are set to host Middle Tennessee in a three-game series next weekend, starting with a 6 p.m. game Friday at the WKU Softball Complex.