For several Western Kentucky football players, this week could be the final in which they prepare for a home game.
Saturday's scheduled meeting with FIU marks the final contest at Houchens-Smith Stadium this season, and the Hilltoppers enter looking for wins in back-to-back games for the first time this fall with one game remaining after.
"Getting back-to-back, that's obviously always the goal," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday in his weekly Zoom conference. "It gives you even more momentum leading into your last game, going to Charlotte.
"It's an important game, it really is. There's a ton to play for. Again, we want to get that back-to-back win, it's senior night and you want to get that win for them, have that lasting memory of that last game at home. There will be a lot of motivation out there to go get that win."
The Hilltoppers are coming off of a 10-7 win over Southern Miss and sit at 3-6 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA play. WKU is now in preparation to face a winless FIU team on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Panthers are coming off a 38-19 Shula Bowl loss to FAU and sit at 0-4 overall. Friday's loss to the Owls marked the most lopsided loss this season for FIU, who has not played in back-to-back weeks this season due to issues with COVID-19. FIU lost to Liberty 36-34 on Sept. 26, to Middle Tennessee 31-28 on Oct. 10 and to Jacksonville State 19-10 on Oct. 23.
"I know they haven't had the success they've wanted and a lot of that is because the COVID issues. I can't imagine where they're preparing and then they can't play, games are postponed, games are canceled. It's hard to find a rhythm," Helton said. "I think they're a very capable football team. They have pieces, they have good talent and so we need to play a really, really good football game to get a win."
There are 25 Hilltoppers on the team's roster listed as a senior, redshirt senior or graduate student who could be playing their final game in front of a home crowd.
The NCAA Division I Council in August did approve a blanket waiver to give fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it, however, and it is not yet clear who will take advantage of the opportunity. Helton said Monday that WKU's staff has started having those conversations and has received good feedback, but declined to go any further about who would or wouldn't return for an additional year.
"We've been pretty honest with the guys about, 'Hey, we love all y'all, all our seniors, guys that have played for us. Love to have you back, but fully understand,' " Helton said. "Some guys have played a lot of football -- five, six years of football -- I mean, they're done. Some guys have aspirations to go to the next level."
The DI Council in October introduced a measure that would give all Division I student-athletes the ability to transfer and compete immediately once during their collegiate experience. It is expected to be voted on during the 2021 NCAA Convention in January and, if approved, it would be effective for student-athletes who seek to be immediately eligible for competition during the 2021-22 academic year.
The proposal provides the option for the DI Council to set deadlines by which student-athletes must provide written notification of transfer -- May 1 for fall and winter sports and July 1 for spring sports -- with some exceptions in cases of head coaching changes or canceled athletics scholarships.
Currently, baseball, football, men's and women's basketball and men's and women's ice hockey student-athletes and not eligible to transfer and compete immediately without a waiver.
"This one-time transfer rule, that'll be interesting. We'll see if we lose anybody to another school. That's just the world we live in and we're pretty open and honest about it," Helton said. "I think our players really like it here. I think they enjoy playing here, so hopefully we'll be able to retain a good portion of those guys, but we'll see. You'll have the normal blanket different reason why a guy may not decide to come back. We'll get into more detail into that once the season's over."
WKU closed the 2019 regular season with wins in its final three games, and has an opportunity to do the same this year after Saturday's win over Southern Miss. Helton doesn't expect the team's preparation to change knowing that, for some, this week will mark the last time playing a game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"I would assume they're going to enjoy their last week, if this is their last week. One thing about players, every day is the same -- a Tuesday's a Tuesday, a Wednesday's a Wednesday and you don't know any better. You go as hard as you can and you enjoy every moment of it," Helton said. "I'm going to enjoy this week, too, knowing that for some of our guys it will probably be their last time at home.
"It'll be a special week, and it makes it more special and gets you even more motivated to try and get a win for those guys that will be hanging it up eventually."
