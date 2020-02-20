Western Kentucky's football team will start official spring ball practices on March 17, with 13 more scheduled over the month leading up to the Red vs. White Spring Game at 2 p.m. April 18 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
WKU will practice three times per week – primarily on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – with weekday practices scheduled for 4 p.m. and Saturday practices for 10 a.m. Practices are open to the public, although times and dates are subject to change without a formal announcement.
There will be free admission at the Red vs. White Spring Game.
WKU coach Tyson Helton will be in his second season at the helm of the Hilltopper program. In his first year, Helton was voted C-USA Coach of the Year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record and 6-2 mark in league play.
WKU capped its campaign with a 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl to improve to 9-4, tripling the team's win total from 2018 (3-9) while matching the number of victories from the previous two years combined (9-16). The Hilltoppers' six-win improvement from 2018 to 2019 tied for the third-best in FBS, behind only Navy (eight) and Central Michigan (seven).
WKU added 21 new players combined in the Class of 2020 from the Early Signing Period on Dec. 18 and National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Additionally, on Jan. 30 it was announced that linebacker Will Ignont would also join the Hilltoppers after transferring from the University of Tennessee. Of those 22, 12 are already on campus, training with the team and enrolled at WKU for the spring semester.
Nine of the Hilltoppers' 11 FBS opponents for the 2020 season competed in a bowl game in 2019. WKU is expected to return 16 of its 22 offensive and defensive starters, along with two of the Hilltoppers' three specialists.
WKU 2020 Spring Ball Schedule
Tuesday, March 17 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 19 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 – 10 a.m.
Monday, March 23 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 26 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 28 – 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 31 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 2 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 7 – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 8 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 9 – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 14 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 16 – 4 p.m.
Red vs. White Spring Game, Saturday, April 18 – 2 p.m.
