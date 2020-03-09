Western Kentucky junior Sean Bergeron has been named the Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.
Bergeron is just the second Hilltopper to earn C-USA Pitcher of the Week honors since WKU joined the conference in 2015, with Ryan Thurston also receiving the accolade on May 2, 2016.
“Sean did an outstanding job on the mound against Purdue on Saturday,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “It’s not often you see 100 pitches and a complete game in college baseball. I’m very proud of Sean and our team’s performance as we were able to win a hard-fought series against a Power 5 program.”
Bergeron earned the start in the Hilltoppers’ second game against the Boilermakers, recording a complete-game win while striking out three and surrendering just two hits and no walks in his nine innings of work.
The complete-game effort was WKU’s first since March 25, 2018, when Paul Kirkpatrick went the distance in a 4-0 win over Rice.
“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” Bergeron said. “This award isn’t just for me, it’s also for the rest of the team who had my back throughout the whole game. They were just as much a part of the game as I was and I couldn’t have done it without them.”
After transferring in from Angelina College, the right-hander has started four games so far this season while compiling a 2-0 record and 2.59 ERA to go along with 14 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings of action.
Bergeron is currently tied for fourth in the conference in innings pitched while ranking seventh in runs allowed (seven) and 10th in ERA.
The Hilltoppers will be back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday when they travel to Lexington to face Kentucky.
