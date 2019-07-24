Western Kentucky's Tom Bevington and Stuart Easton were honored Wednesday as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
To be named an All-America Scholar by the GCAA, an individual must be a junior or senior academically, participate in at least 50 percent of a team’s competitive rounds, carry a stroke average under 76.0 and maintain a cumulative career grade-point average of at least 3.2.
Bevington, a rising senior from St. Albans, England, currently carries a 3.96 GPA and is majoring in business economics. He was named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team this year, received the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and was on WKU’s President’s List.
Bevington competed in 10 tournaments for the Hilltoppers in 2018-19, finishing with a stroke average of 73.6. He finished in the top 15 in four of the last six events of the season, including a tie for 10th at the C-USA Championship.
Easton graduated from WKU in the spring with a 3.43 cumulative GPA and a degree in sport management.
The Scotland native was a First-Team All-Conference USA selection and was named to the President’s List in his final year, as well as the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He appeared in nine tournaments for the Hilltoppers as a senior and finished second on the team with a stroke average of 72.2, which ranks as the fourth-best single-season stroke average in program history.
Easton was the team’s top finisher twice in his final season and logged five top-20 showings, including four top-10s and two top-5s. He also became the third Hilltopper to ever compete in an NCAA Regional as an individual, tying for 35th at the Myrtle Beach Regional.
