Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp has entered the NCAA transfer portal, WKU confirmed Tuesday.
The 7-foot-5 Sharp, a Hopkinsville native and the tallest player in NCAA men’s basketball, enters the transfer portal for the second year after briefly doing so following the 2021-22 season at WKU before ultimately returning to the program for a second season.
This past season with the Hilltoppers, Sharp earned his second consecutive Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honor after leading the nation in total blocks and blocks per game. Sharp tallied 131 blocks total this season at WKU, serving as a formidable rim protector. He started all 32 games he appeared in, averaging 7.4 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game.
Sharp is the third Hilltopper to enter the transfer portal since the resignation of Rick Stansbury on March 11 after seven seasons as head coach. Stansbury, who missed nine games due to an unspecified health condition, led the Tops to a 17-16 overall mark in his final year as WKU’s season ended with 75-51 loss to Florida Atlantic in the C-USA tournament quarterfinals March 9 in Frisco, Texas.
Reserve point guard Jordan Rawls entered the transfer portal before Stansbury’s replacement was hired, as WKU officially named former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi head coach Steve Lutz to replace Stansbury as the program’s 16th head coach on March 18.
Last week, WKU junior Dayvion McKnight announced his own plans to enter the portal. The Shelbyville native was the Tops’ leading scorer this past season, averaging 16.5 points while also pacing the team with 125 assists and 59 steals.
McKnight and Sharp, along with graduation losses Jairus Hamilton, Emmanuel Akot and Luke Frampton, comprised the bulk of the Hilltoppers’ starting lineup this past season.
Redshirt junior Dontaie Allen took over as a full-time starter after Frampton was lost to a seaon-ending knee injury. Allen started 11 games this past season for the Tops.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.