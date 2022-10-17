When UAB last came to Bowling Green three years ago, Western Kentucky pulled off a 20-13 win that changed the momentum of the program.
The Blazers were among the best teams in the league, while the Hilltoppers were coming off a 3-9 season and had started Tyson Helton’s first season as head coach 1-2, with losses to Louisville and FCS Central Arkansas and a close win at FIU. After the victory over UAB, WKU won seven of its next nine games to finish the season 9-4.
WKU is hoping Friday’s 7 p.m. meeting with UAB at Houchens-Smith Stadium can again propel the team forward and keep them among the leaders in Conference USA.
“Back then, yeah, it was a turning point. They were and still are one of the leaders in this league,” Helton said. “If you want to go make a conference run, it goes through UAB, it goes through UTSA. I do think there’s a lot of parity this year in the conference. I think of a North Texas and a Rice and an FAU, and everybody’s playing hard and playing good.
“Back then, yeah, it did a lot for us. Now, the current season, it’s more of the mindset of ‘If you want to make a conference run, you’re going to have to beat UAB.’ They’re not going to give you anything. They’re kind of like us. We both had a conference loss, we both know what’s at stake, we’re both highly competitive teams, so it’s a big game for sure.”
The two were expected to be among the top in C-USA this season – UAB was picked second and WKU third in the league’s preseason predicted order of finish – and both have an early league loss.
The Hilltoppers are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in C-USA play after rebounding from back-to-back losses to Troy and UTSA with a victory over 100 Miles of Hate rival Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The Roadrunners are defending C-USA champions and were picked first in the preseason poll.
UAB’s league loss came at Rice – the second straight year the Owls have knocked off the Blazers. UAB has been victorious against Middle Tennessee and Charlotte the last two weeks. The Blazers still have UTSA on the schedule Nov. 5.
The Roadrunners are 3-0 in league play and tied atop the conference standings with North Texas, which is also 3-0. WKU is scheduled to host the Mean Green the week after playing UAB, while the Blazers are slated to face North Texas on Nov. 12.
“I don’t ever say ‘must win,’ “ Helton Said. “No, because there’s a lot of football left to be played. You’d like to be in the driver’s seat – let me say that. We’d like to stay in the driver’s seat if we can do that.”
In addition to WKU and UAB, FAU is also sitting at 2-1 in league play, while Rice and Louisiana Tech are 1-1.
Both teams will have a short week with the Friday contest, which is set to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. WKU is a 2.5-point favorite. The all-time series is tied 4-4, but UAB has won four of the last five meetings.
“We’ve got to go up there on a Friday night,” UAB interim head coach and Glasgow native Bryant Vincent told reporters Monday at his weekly news conference. “It’s a big game, big opportunity and a tremendous challenge in front of us on both sides of the ball and as a football team.”
The game is just part of Friday’s action. Shaquille O’Neal will be performing a concert as DJ Diesel at the Upper South Lawn tailgate area prior to the game. It’s also being marketed as a blackout, with WKU sporting an all-black uniform for the first time in program history.
“Expecting a great atmosphere, expecting a great game. A lot of things going on on campus,” Helton said. “This is what you want college football to be. I think everybody’s anticipating a really good matchup. UAB is a really good football team. They make you earn everything you get. There’s no easy way with them. If you make a play, you earn it on all three phases. They’re doing a great job. It should be a very competitive game, but a game we’re all excited to get going with.”{&end}