Western Kentucky is ending the weekend with sole possession of first place in Conference USA's East Division.
The Hilltoppers blew out Marshall 10-0 in five innings in the series finale Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex.
The two entered the weekend tied atop the division. Marshall (30-13 overall, 12-6 C-USA) claimed victory in a low-scoring series opener Friday before the two teams combined for seven homers Saturday in a game that ended with a walk-off homer from Maddie Bowlds to tie the series at a game apiece.
On Sunday, WKU (30-9, 13-5) claimed a no-doubt victory after two close contests.
Taylor Sanders led a big offensive day with a 3-for-3 performance, finishing with six RBIs and three runs scored, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to give the Hilltoppers an early lead.
Taylor Davis drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Davis hit a two-run double to left-center to make it a 5-0 game, before Jordan Ridge capped off a four-run third inning with a sacrifice fly for a six-run lead.
The Hilltoppers tacked on another four runs the following inning. Sanders drove in the first two runs with a single and advanced to second on a throw to the plate, but an error on a throw back to second sailed into the outfield and allowed the third baseman to score on the play. Bowlds added an RBI double in the frame to make it a 10-0 game.
Shelby Nunn struck out two of the three batters she faced in the top of the fifth to close out the run-rule victory. Nunn allowed just three hits and no walks with four strikeouts in the complete-game shutout.
Sydney Nester took the loss for Marshall, allowing six runs on five hits in two innings. She struck out two batters. Bub Feringa allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in 1.1 innings, and Brianna McCown allowed a hit with two strikeouts in 0.2 innings. The Herd are scheduled to travel to Radford on Wednesday for their next game.
WKU is scheduled to host No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday before traveling to Hattiesburg, Miss., for a three-game weekend series at Southern Miss. First pitch against the Crimson Tide is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.
