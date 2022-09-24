Western Kentucky bounced back from its first loss of 2022 in a big way.
After falling last week in overtime at Indiana, the Hilltoppers shut out FIU 73-0 in their Conference USA opener Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Really proud of our guys today. Just a really good win. We talked about going out there and playing at full speed, pedal to the metal, trying to be dominant and those guys really showed out today,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Really proud for our players. It was great to see a lot of young guys play – the future looks bright for some of those guys. I was very, very impressed with them as well.
“Good win. Way to bounce back from a close one last week. We had talked about it all week, so really happy for our guys.”
The Hilltoppers (3-1 overall, 1-0 Conference USA) were coming off a loss at Indiana in which they led by eight with less than four minutes to play and missed what would have been a game-winning field goal as time expired, before falling in overtime.
“It obviously sucked going out the way we did last week, but like I told you, our main focus is on conference play, so we knew this was going to be our first conference game and for us that was the most important game of the year, and going 1-0 in conference play,” WKU quarterback Austin Reed said. “We didn’t want to really just win – we wanted to go out there and dominate and tell everybody, ‘Hey, we’re a really good team that probably should be 4-0.' For us, it was really good to go out there and get that first conference win and kind of do it in a statement victory.”
After going three-and-out on its opening possession, the WKU offense settled in. The Hilltoppers scored on nine consecutive possessions, including a string of seven straight with a touchdown.
WKU did it with big play after big play, racking up 478 yards of offense in the win with 18 big plays – categorized by passing gains over 15-or-more yards and rushes 10-or more yards.
Reed threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns – all five in the first half – on 29-of-35 passing. Darius Ocean added a 44-yard touchdown pass to Easton Messer and finished with 72 yards on 3-of-6 passing with an interception after taking over in the third quarter. South Warren graduate Caden Veltkamp saw the first action of his college career, completing three of the four passes he attempted for 25 yards.
Eleven different players caught passes for WKU. Daewood Davis had eight receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, Malachi Corley had three catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, Dalvin Smith had three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown and Joey Beljan had a nine-yard touchdown reception. Michael Matthison and KD Hutchinson added 53 yards each on six and five receptions, respectively. LT Sanders had 73 yards and a touchdown rushing, Kye Robichaux had 10 rushes for 63 yards and Davion Ervin-Poindexter had 29 yards and two scores on four attempts.
“We had a saying around here the last week and it was kind of like a joke, but it was also true – ‘FIU is going to pay for it,’ ” Reed said. “We were all kind of upset about how Indiana went, but unfortunately FIU was next for the schedule so they had to pay for what happened last week. We had to go out there and somebody had to take it.”
The Hilltopper defense recorded its first shutout since beating FAU 20-0 on Oct. 15, 2011. WKU limited FIU to 180 yards in the shutout.
Grayson James got the start at quarterback for FIU, throwing for 85 yards on 13-of-23 passing. Haden Carlson had 39 yards on 6-of-13 passing with an interception. Nate Jefferson caught a team-high four passes for 27 yards. Lexington Joseph led the rushing attack with 31 yards on 15 attempts. FIU is scheduled to travel to New Mexico State next week.
“Honestly, everybody was just playing fast, tough and physical,” said WKU cornerback Upton Stout, who had four tackles. “It’s what we pride ourselves about. Everybody’s just having fun being around each other, honestly.”
WKU got on the board first with 5:16 to play in the opening quarter with a pass from Reed to Corley, who took it 76 yards to the end zone. From there, the rout was on.
“It was great to see the perimeter screening, RPO game hit early,” Helton said. “Malachi was running at a different speed. He was breaking tackles all over the place, running fast, so we knew early on if that combination of RPO, get the ball out on the perimeter to talented players – I love how we spread the ball around all day. It was great to see the tight ends get plenty of catches today as well. Right out of the gate we felt good.”
The Hilltoppers added a 9-yard touchdown reception to Joey Beljan from Reed on the last play of the quarter to make it 14-0.
WKU exploded for 28 points in the second quarter to take a 42-0 lead into the break. Corley caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reed, and Dalvin Smith added a 12-yard touchdown reception. Davion Ervin-Poindexter ran in a touchdown from 19 yards out, and Daewood Davis added a 4-yard touchdown reception from Reed with 26 seconds left in the half.
Ervin-Poindexter scored on a 7-yard run on WKU’s first possession of the third quarter and Brayden Narveson made it 52-0 with a 30-yard field goal, before Reed was replaced by Ocean, who started things off with a bang – completing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Messer.
The Hilltopper defense got in on the scoring action when Aaron Key grabbed a snap that went between the hands of Carlson and returned it 48 yards for the touchdown to make it 66-0 with 13:03 to play – the over/under for the game was 65.5 points.
Sanders added a 35-yard touchdown rush with 1:20 remaining to make it a 73-0 final – the fourth time the program has scored at least 70 points and first since beating West Virginia Tech 87-0 in 2007.
WKU will have a break in C-USA play to host Troy in a 6 p.m. game next Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, before heading to San Antonio to face defending league champion UTSA on Oct. 8.