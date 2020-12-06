Tuesday's game at Louisville didn't go the way Western Kentucky would have liked, but the Hilltoppers bounced back strong Sunday.
WKU brought the energy in the home opener at E.A. Diddle Arena and got 50 points off the bench in a 96-69 victory over Mississippi Valley State.
"It was real simple – the biggest thing was just emotional energy. That's how simple it is, especially coming out of what we just came of," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said.
" ... That was the biggest thing I wanted tonight. We've got to generate that. There's not going to be no popcorn popping. There's not going to be no smell of that in the air. Some guys, that gets them going, but we're not going to have that this year. There's not going to be a big crowd and it's different. That was different out here tonight, but that's just the way it's going to be everywhere we go and every game we play."
The Hilltoppers (3-2) were coming off a 75-54 loss to the Cardinals where they turned the ball over 21 times and shot just 3 of 18 from 3-point range. The loss came after playing three games in a bubble environment in Sioux Falls, S.D., to open the season the week before.
On Sunday, in a game that was originally scheduled to be played after Christmas but moved forward on Thursday, WKU cruised to victory.
Charles Bassey's layup just over two and half minutes in gave the Hilltoppers a lead they would hold for the rest of the game. WKU had 12 players score in the victory, and had 50 points off the bench. Four players – Taveion Hollingsworth, Kevin Osawe, Charles Bassey and Jordan Rawls – finished with double-figure scoring. Hollingsworth had 16 points, Osawe had 15 points and seven rebounds, Bassey had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Rawls had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Hilltoppers had 21 assists to just 14 turnovers, and outrebounded the Delta Devils (0-5) 52-21, including 21 WKU offensive rebounds that resulted in 19 second-chance points.
"We just wanted to bounce back, work on a few things that we didn't do well in the Louisville game," Rawls said. "I think we bounced back pretty well."
WKU's lead grew to as much as 17 in the first half, but MVSU knocked down eight of the 20 3-pointers it attempted in the first half to make it a 12-point game at the break. WKU led 45-33.
"Mississippi Valley, in the first half, made some shots," Stansbury said. "We scrambled around, they played five guards and they made some 3s at the end of that press – I think they had eight in the first half. We quit doing that in the second half – didn't press as much – and they didn't make as many 3s."
The Hilltoppers cut the Delta Devils' number of made 3s in half in the second half, and went 4 of 9 from behind the arc themselves in the final 20 minutes. Osawe and Josh Anderson each had eight points and WKU outscored MVSU 33-0 off the bench in the second half to pull away for the 96-69 victory.
"Since South Dakota, you can see that our bench comes in quick and we've got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things," Osawe said. "Moving forward, we're just going to continue the same energy and continue with what we were doing."
Fourteen Hilltoppers saw action in the blowout. Kylen Milton and Bailey Conrad saw their first action for WKU, and Jackson Harlan and Isaiah Cozart added five and four points late. Harlan and Milton each made a 3-pointer as part of a closing 8-0 WKU run.
WKU is next scheduled to play Gardner-Webb on Thursday in a game that was announced before Sunday's contest.
Kam'Ron Cunningham led MVSU with 23 points, Devin Gordan had 21 and Caleb Hunter had 15. The Delta Devils are scheduled to play at Memphis on Tuesday.
