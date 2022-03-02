HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Western Kentucky found its offense again Wednesday and bounced back after having its seven-game winning streak snapped.
After putting just 52 points on the board while shorthanded its last time out against Middle Tennessee, the Hilltoppers scored 43 in the first half on the way to an 86-72 victory against Marshall at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.
With the win, WKU moves ahead of FAU in the C-USA East Division standings -- the Owls are 9-7 with two games remaining -- and has sole possession of second. The Hilltoppers can lock up the No. 2 seed in the East and a bye to the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals with an FAU loss at FIU on Thursday or in Boca Raton, Fla., on Saturday or with a series sweep of Marshall -- WKU will face Marshall again at 2 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena to close the regular season.
"Next game up -- just trying to do what we had to do," WKU guard Camron Justice said. "We knew we had an opportunity tonight to clinch a two-seed spot, so that was kind of the main focus."
The Hilltoppers (18-12 overall, 10-7 Conference USA) were without starters Jairus Hamilton (knee) and Luke Frampton (non-COVID illness) in Saturday's loss to the Blue Raiders, but got the latter back to begin their season-ending series with Marshall (11-19, 4-13).
Despite still being without Hamilton -- one of WKU's top scorers -- the Hilltoppers put together an efficient offensive night. WKU shot 58% from the field and 41% from 3-point range, and had four players score in double figures.
Justice led the Hilltoppers with 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, while adding four rebounds and four assists. Dayvion McKnight had 23 points and four assists, Josh Anderson had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals in his 141st game -- he's now tied with Lynn Cole, who played from 1951-55, for the program record -- and Jamarion Sharp had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
"You come down on the offensive end and you've got to score on the road and that's what we were able to do. We controlled the flow of the game," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Dayv and Cam both were terrific. Jamar, the first half, we got in the lane, got him a lot of drop-offs the first half. Second half, Dayv got in the lane but finished on jumpers. Getting Luke back was important to us -- six (points) and five (rebounds), but 30 minutes of somebody having to account for him out there. Josh was big for us. Everybody that played -- the bench was good."
The two programs opened at a frantic pace, combining to score 34 points by the 12:15 mark in the first half when Marshall took the lead with a Taevion Kinsey jumper, but the Hilltoppers rallied from there for a big 43-28 halftime lead.
WKU went on a 15-3 run to grow its lead to double digits for the first time, and used a 10-0 run in the final five minutes of the period before Sharp was called for a goaltend on a shot from Darius George in the final minute to make it a 15-point game at the break.
"Our guys, as I've said, we've got some toughness, we've got some maturity," Stansbury said. "We rolled the dice a little bit how we wanted to play them tonight. They scored 15 points the first five minutes, then they score 13 the next 15 minutes that first half. We changed defenses and very few people ever try to zone Marshall. We knew two things we didn't want to happen -- pull Jamar away from the basket, and our lack of depth with that bench -- and we're going to choose our poison a little bit. Could they make enough 3s through 40 minutes to beat us? We were going to see, and they didn't do it."
The Hilltoppers, who shot just 31% in the game and had just three players in double figures their last time out against Middle Tennessee -- led by McKnight's 13 points -- had three in double figures by the break Wednesday, and were led by a 12-point, eight-rebound, three-block half from Sharp. WKU shot 57% in the half and held a 28-10 scoring advantage in the paint.
Marshall mounted a comeback effort early in the second half, using a 10-0 run to pull within seven with 12:42 to play, but Frampton knocked down a 3-pointer to end the run and WKU pulled away from there. It built its lead as large as 20 with a 3-pointer from Justice and an and-one from Anderson with 1:06 to play, before putting in the reserves to finish out the 86-72 final.
"Sometimes the energy goes down, so we had to pick it back up no matter who was in or who was out," Sharp said.
Kinsey led Marshall with 24 points, while Andrew Taylor had 18 and Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 points --10 of which came in the first half -- and nine rebounds.