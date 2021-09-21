Western Kentucky's difficult nonconference schedule rolls on this week against Indiana.
The Hilltoppers are entering their second week of preparation for the Big Ten opponent, and WKU head coach Tyson Helton is happy with the way his team responded from a 38-35 loss at Army during the bye week leading into Saturday's matchup with the Hoosiers at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"I really felt like our football team improved. It was very positive week," Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. "Coming off of Army, we were very disappointed with the loss. We felt like we can be a good football team, we showed some really good things at Army, but at the same time there's a lot of things we've got to get cleaned up and we tried to address those last week. Felt like we really worked hard on it. We'll hopefully see it show up in this game."
Helton said his team went back to "football 101" during the off week, working on the details and the fundamentals of the game. Helton knows his team will need to play a cleaner game against Indiana if it wants a shot of picking up WKU's first-ever victory over a Big Ten foe. The Hilltoppers are 0-8 all-time against Big Ten programs, including an 0-3 mark against the Hoosiers.
Indiana was ranked 17th entering the season but comes into Saturday's matchup with just a 1-2 record. Its two losses were against Iowa and Cincinnati – two teams currently ranked in the top eight, however.
WKU's offense has gotten off to somewhat rough starts its first two games. In both the season-opening 59-21 victory over UT Martin and the game at Army, the Hilltoppers failed to score their first two drives, and quarterback Bailey Zappe threw interceptions on WKU's first possession of both before going on to have excellent performances. It also had penalties that were a factor in drives stalling out.
While the Hilltoppers stormed past the Skyhawks, they were unable to come back against the Black Knights despite a furious fourth-quarter rally that saw them come within three points after getting down 35-14 with 10:31 to play.
"We have a culture here of we want to win," Helton said. " ... People may pat you on the back and say, 'Hey, you did all you can do,' but at the end of the day, if you want to be a winning program and a winning culture, you've got to find a way to win – it doesn't matter who you play.
"Indiana, again, is a really, really good football team. If you look across the board, they should match up and they've got better players across the board, but at the end of the day, that doesn't win football games and we're here to win games. I told our football team, 'You've got to have that mindset all week. Prepare like you're trying to win this football game, that you're going to win this football game.' If you play good football, if you do what you're supposed to do, when you lay your head on the pillow at night you can feel good about yourself, and that's all I ask of our football team and our coaches."
This season is the second straight the Hilltoppers have had a bye heading into their third game. Last season, the scheduled bye came after losses at Louisville and to Liberty, and WKU followed with a win at Middle Tennessee. It also had extra time before its regular-season finale at Charlotte due to COVID-19 postponements. Since 2012, the Hilltoppers are 10-3 after bye weeks, with the last loss in such games coming at Charlotte in 2018.
With the early bye, WKU will now face opponents on 10 straight weekends, starting with Indiana and Michigan State to close out nonconference play before opening its Conference USA slate against UTSA – the last remaining unbeaten team in the league. Helton said he's pleased with the timing of the bye this season to take care of any bumps and bruises after the Army game.
"I think it was really good to come off the bye there with that, but every year is different. You've got to look at who you're playing. If you said, 'Hey, it's just a normal year,' the middle of the season is probably a good time, but I'm really glad we got the bye this year coming out of Army."
Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.